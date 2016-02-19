Quantum Theory
1st Edition
Aggregates of Particles
Description
Quantum Theory, Volume II: Aggregates of Particles presents the quantal treatment of systems of particles, including complex atoms, molecules, liquids, and solids. This book discusses the fundamentals and applications of quantum theory. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the detailed information concerning the structure of complex atoms that is obtained from spectroscopic observations. This text then explains group theory as a branch of pure mathematics that can be applied to problems as diverse as the structure of crystals and the theory of equations. Other chapters consider the problems encountered in the interpretation of molecular spectra, which form some examples of the application of the quantum theory. This book discusses as well the methods of statistical mechanics in general. The final chapter deals with the main approaches to the problem of describing the liquid state in quantum mechanical terms. This book is a valuable resource for theoretical chemists and theoretical physicists.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to this Volume
Preface
Contents of Volumes 10-1 and 10-III
1. Complex Atoms
1. Introductory Survey
2. The Central Field Model
3. Spectra of Alkali Atoms
4. The Exclusion Principle and the Periodic Table
5. Symmetry Properties of Atomic Wave Functions
6. Perturbation Procedures
7. The Quantum Theory of Angular Momentum
8. Coupling Schemes for Electron Wave Functions
9. The Helium Atom
10. Closed Shells and One Electron Outside of Closed Shells
11. Two Electrons Outside of Closed Shells
12. Three Electrons Outside of Closed Shells
13. The Calculation of Atomic Wave Functions
14. Radiative Transition Probabilities
References
2. Group Theory
1. Symmetry Operators and their Representation
2. Elements of Group Theory
3. Representations
4. The Direct Product
5. Symmetry Properties of Functions
6. Some Important Groups
7. Tables of Characters for the Point Groups
References
3. Chemical Binding
1. General Principles
2. Applications
References
4. Molecular Spectra
1. General Considerations
2. Diatomic Molecules
3. Polyatomic Molecules
References
5. Elements of Quantum Statistics
1. Introduction
2. Systems of Bosons
3. Systems of Fermions
References
6. Theory of Solids
1. Free Electrons in a Box
2. The One-Electron Approximation
3. Band Approximation
4. Correlation Problems
5. Lattice Vibrations
6. Electron-Lattice Interactions
7. Imperfections
References
7. The Quantum Mechanics of Liquids
1. de Boer's Extension of the Principle of Corresponding States
2. Some Simple Liquid Models
3. The Properties of Liquid Helium
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275871