Quantum Theory, Volume II: Aggregates of Particles presents the quantal treatment of systems of particles, including complex atoms, molecules, liquids, and solids. This book discusses the fundamentals and applications of quantum theory. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the detailed information concerning the structure of complex atoms that is obtained from spectroscopic observations. This text then explains group theory as a branch of pure mathematics that can be applied to problems as diverse as the structure of crystals and the theory of equations. Other chapters consider the problems encountered in the interpretation of molecular spectra, which form some examples of the application of the quantum theory. This book discusses as well the methods of statistical mechanics in general. The final chapter deals with the main approaches to the problem of describing the liquid state in quantum mechanical terms. This book is a valuable resource for theoretical chemists and theoretical physicists.