Quantum Theory

1st Edition

Aggregates of Particles

Editors: D. R. Bates
eBook ISBN: 9781483275871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 488
Description

Quantum Theory, Volume II: Aggregates of Particles presents the quantal treatment of systems of particles, including complex atoms, molecules, liquids, and solids. This book discusses the fundamentals and applications of quantum theory. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the detailed information concerning the structure of complex atoms that is obtained from spectroscopic observations. This text then explains group theory as a branch of pure mathematics that can be applied to problems as diverse as the structure of crystals and the theory of equations. Other chapters consider the problems encountered in the interpretation of molecular spectra, which form some examples of the application of the quantum theory. This book discusses as well the methods of statistical mechanics in general. The final chapter deals with the main approaches to the problem of describing the liquid state in quantum mechanical terms. This book is a valuable resource for theoretical chemists and theoretical physicists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Contents of Volumes 10-1 and 10-III

1. Complex Atoms

1. Introductory Survey

2. The Central Field Model

3. Spectra of Alkali Atoms

4. The Exclusion Principle and the Periodic Table

5. Symmetry Properties of Atomic Wave Functions

6. Perturbation Procedures

7. The Quantum Theory of Angular Momentum

8. Coupling Schemes for Electron Wave Functions

9. The Helium Atom

10. Closed Shells and One Electron Outside of Closed Shells

11. Two Electrons Outside of Closed Shells

12. Three Electrons Outside of Closed Shells

13. The Calculation of Atomic Wave Functions

14. Radiative Transition Probabilities

References

2. Group Theory

1. Symmetry Operators and their Representation

2. Elements of Group Theory

3. Representations

4. The Direct Product

5. Symmetry Properties of Functions

6. Some Important Groups

7. Tables of Characters for the Point Groups

References

3. Chemical Binding

1. General Principles

2. Applications

References

4. Molecular Spectra

1. General Considerations

2. Diatomic Molecules

3. Polyatomic Molecules

References

5. Elements of Quantum Statistics

1. Introduction

2. Systems of Bosons

3. Systems of Fermions

References

6. Theory of Solids

1. Free Electrons in a Box

2. The One-Electron Approximation

3. Band Approximation

4. Correlation Problems

5. Lattice Vibrations

6. Electron-Lattice Interactions

7. Imperfections

References

7. The Quantum Mechanics of Liquids

1. de Boer's Extension of the Principle of Corresponding States

2. Some Simple Liquid Models

3. The Properties of Liquid Helium

References

Author Index

Subject Index

D. R. Bates

