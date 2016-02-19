Quantum Theory of the Solid State, Student Edition, describes the concepts and methods, and introduces some of the central problems of the quantum theory of solids. It should be suitable as a textbook for students who have completed a one-year course in quantum mechanics and have some familiarity with the experimental facts of solid state physics. It should also be useful as a reference work.

The book is organized into two parts. Part A contains much of the formalism required for the theoretical study of solids; Part B is oriented toward more specific problems. Thus, Part A includes phenomenological treatments of lattice vibrations and magnetic order, a discussion of symmetry groups, and a description of the properties of one-electron wave functions and the principal techniques for calculating energy levels. In Part B the machinery developed previously is applied to impurities, disordered systems, the effects of external fields, and transport phenomena (including superconductivity). The book concludes with an introduction to many-body theory, including some applications.