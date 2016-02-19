Quantum Theory of the Solid State - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121552565, 9780323142250

Quantum Theory of the Solid State

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Callaway
eBook ISBN: 9780323142250
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1976
Page Count: 844
Description

Quantum Theory of the Solid State, Student Edition, describes the concepts and methods, and introduces some of the central problems of the quantum theory of solids. It should be suitable as a textbook for students who have completed a one-year course in quantum mechanics and have some familiarity with the experimental facts of solid state physics. It should also be useful as a reference work.

The book is organized into two parts. Part A contains much of the formalism required for the theoretical study of solids; Part B is oriented toward more specific problems. Thus, Part A includes phenomenological treatments of lattice vibrations and magnetic order, a discussion of symmetry groups, and a description of the properties of one-electron wave functions and the principal techniques for calculating energy levels. In Part B the machinery developed previously is applied to impurities, disordered systems, the effects of external fields, and transport phenomena (including superconductivity). The book concludes with an introduction to many-body theory, including some applications.

Table of Contents


Preface

Note to the Reader

Part A

Chapter 1. Lattice Dynamics

1.1 Equations of Motion and Their Solution

1.2 The Reciprocal Lattice and the Brillouin Zone

1.3 Optical Properties: Classical Theory

1.4 Quantization of Lattice Vibrations

1.5 Thermodynamics and the Density of States

1.6 Scattering of Thermal Neutrons by a Vibrating Crystal Lattice

1.7 The Mössbauer Effect

1.8 Lattice Thermal Conductivity

1.9 Quantum Theory of the Interaction of Lattice Vibrations with Electromagnetic Radiation

Problems

References

Chapter 2. Phenomenological Theories of Magnetic Order

2.1 General Description

2.2 Interaction of Atomic Spins at Large Distances

2.3 Molecular Field Theory

2.4 Spin Waves

2.5 Scattering of Slow Neutrons by Magnetically Ordered Systems

2.6 The Ising Model

2.7 The Magnetic Phase Transition

Problems

References

Chapter 3. Symmetry and Its Consequences

3.1 Space Groups and Point Groups

3.2 Irreducible Representations: Point Groups

3.3 Symmetry with Spin

3.4 Ions in Crystals

3.5 Irreducible Representations: Translation Groups and Bloch's Theorem

3.6 Irreducible Representations: Space Groups

3.7 Time Reversal Symmetry

Problems

References

Chapter 4. Energy Bands

4.1 General Properties of Energy Bands

4.2 Plane Wave Expansions

4.3 Orthogonalized Plane Waves

4.4 Pseudopotential Methods

4.5 The Tight Binding Method

4.6 The Cellular Method

4.7 The Green's Function Method

4.8 The Augmented Plane Wave Method

4.9 The Hartree-Fock Method

4.10 Determination of the Crystal Potential

Problems

References

Appendices to Part A

Appendix A. Summation Relations

Appendix B. Quantization of the Free Electromagnetic Field

Appendix C. Character Tables and Compatibility Tables

Appendix D. Second Quantization for a System of Fermions

Part B

Chapter 5. Impurities and Alloys

5.1 Representation Theory

5.2 Localized Impurity States

5.3 Impurities with Long Range Potentials

5.4 Localized Moments

5.5 Alloys

5.6 The Kondo Effect

Problems

References

Chapter 6. External Fields

6.1 The Steady Electric Field

6.2 The Steady Magnetic Field

6.3 The Low Field Diamagnetic Susceptibility

6.4 The de Haas-Van Alphen Effect

6.5 Optical Properties

6.6 Excitons

6.7 Effect of External Fields on Optical Properties

Problems

References

Chapter 7. Electrons and Phonons

7.1 The Electron-Phonon Interaction

7.2 Transport Phenomena

7.3 The Hall Effect and Magnetoresistance

7.4 Electromagnetic Properties of Metals

7.5 Ultrasonic Attenuation by Electrons

7.6 Electrical Resistance Due to Lattice Vibrations

7.7 The Polaron Problem

7.8 Superconductivity

Problems

References

Chapter 8. Aspects of t h e Electron-Electron Interaction

8.1 Properties of Green's Functions

8.2 Some Properties of an Electron Gas

8.3 The Landau Theory of Fermi Liquids

8.4 Electron Interactions and Magnetic Order

8.5 Many-Body Effects in Semiconductors

Problems

References

Author Index for Part A

Author Index for Part B

Subject Index

About the Author

Joseph Callaway

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge

