Quantum Theory of the Solid State
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition presents a comprehensive, up-to-date survey of the concepts and methods in contemporary condensed matter physics, emphasizing topics that can be treated by quantum mechanical methods. The book features tutorial discussions of a number of current research topics. Also included are updated treatments of topics that have developed significantly within the past several years, such as superconductivity, magnetic impurities in metals, methods for electronic structure calculations, magnetic ordering in insulators and metals, and linear response theory. Advanced level graduate students and practicing condensed matter physicists will use the second edition of Quantum Theory of the Solid State as an important source of information.
Key Features
n Renormalization group theory n Integer and fractional quantum Hall effect n Transport in mesoscopic systems, and n Numerical methods in many-body theory
Readership
Advanced level graduate students and practicing condensed matter physicists.
Table of Contents
Electronic Structure. Lattice Dynamics. Symmetry and Its Consequences. Phenomenological Theories of Magnetic Order. Impurities and Alloys. External Fields. Electrons, Phonons, and Transport. Aspects of the Electron Interaction.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 830
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 1st March 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288284
About the Author
Joseph Callaway
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge
Reviews
@qu:"Professor Callaway...has made important contributions over a wide area of solid state physics and the book reflects his deep understanding of his subject....Without a doubt, this is a very valuable addition to the literature which I found very stimulating to read. The problems at the end of each chapter are helpful in assessing one's grasp of the material as one goes along." @source:--NATURE