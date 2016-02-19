Quantum Theory and Gravitation
1st Edition
Quantum Theory and Gravitation provides information pertinent to quantum theory and general relativity. This book defines the problem areas and presents specific solutions to problems in relativity or quantum theory. Organized into 17 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the concept of pregeometry wherein the geometry of space and space time are based. This text then explores the restriction to real amplitude in photon polarization experiment, which appears in the fact that the elliptical polarizations are not included as possibilities. Other chapters consider the primary role that space-time models play in the expression of physical theories. This book discusses as well the basic structure of an axiomatic model for a fully relativistic quantum theory, which consists of four axioms imposed on an operational quantum logical universe of discourse. The final chapter describes the relationships between certain areas of mathematics and the developments in theoretical physics. Physicists, mathematicians, and researchers will find this book useful.
Pregeometry: Motivations and Prospects
Information is Maximized in Photon Polarization Measurements
Roles of Space-Time Models
An Axiomatic General Relativistic Quantum Theory
An Extended Quantum Mechanical Embedding Theorem
Quantum Logic and Quantum Mappings
Bohr-Sommerfeld Quantization in General Relativity and Other Nonlinear Field and Particle Theories
Concerning Canonical Quantization of Gravitation Theory
New Directions in Relativity and Quantization of Manifolds
The Origin of Mass of Elementary Particles
Quantum Interference and the Gravitational Field
Geometrization of Gauge Fields
Physical States and Renormalized Observables in Quantum Field Theories with External Gravity
Quantum Aspects of Geometrodynamics
On the Interpretation of Quantum Mechanical Scattering Measurements
Kaluza and Klein's Five-Dimensional Relativity
Modern Mathematical Techniques in Theoretical Physics
- 280
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 1st January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323157971