Quantum Theory and Gravitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124732605, 9780323157971

Quantum Theory and Gravitation

1st Edition

Editors: A Marlow
eBook ISBN: 9780323157971
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 280
Description

Quantum Theory and Gravitation provides information pertinent to quantum theory and general relativity. This book defines the problem areas and presents specific solutions to problems in relativity or quantum theory. Organized into 17 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the concept of pregeometry wherein the geometry of space and space time are based. This text then explores the restriction to real amplitude in photon polarization experiment, which appears in the fact that the elliptical polarizations are not included as possibilities. Other chapters consider the primary role that space-time models play in the expression of physical theories. This book discusses as well the basic structure of an axiomatic model for a fully relativistic quantum theory, which consists of four axioms imposed on an operational quantum logical universe of discourse. The final chapter describes the relationships between certain areas of mathematics and the developments in theoretical physics. Physicists, mathematicians, and researchers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Pregeometry: Motivations and Prospects

Information is Maximized in Photon Polarization Measurements

Roles of Space-Time Models

An Axiomatic General Relativistic Quantum Theory

An Extended Quantum Mechanical Embedding Theorem

Quantum Logic and Quantum Mappings

Bohr-Sommerfeld Quantization in General Relativity and Other Nonlinear Field and Particle Theories

Concerning Canonical Quantization of Gravitation Theory

New Directions in Relativity and Quantization of Manifolds

The Origin of Mass of Elementary Particles

Quantum Interference and the Gravitational Field

Geometrization of Gauge Fields

Physical States and Renormalized Observables in Quantum Field Theories with External Gravity

Quantum Aspects of Geometrodynamics

On the Interpretation of Quantum Mechanical Scattering Measurements

Kaluza and Klein's Five-Dimensional Relativity

Modern Mathematical Techniques in Theoretical Physics


About the Editor

A Marlow

