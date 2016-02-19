Quantum Theory and Gravitation provides information pertinent to quantum theory and general relativity. This book defines the problem areas and presents specific solutions to problems in relativity or quantum theory. Organized into 17 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the concept of pregeometry wherein the geometry of space and space time are based. This text then explores the restriction to real amplitude in photon polarization experiment, which appears in the fact that the elliptical polarizations are not included as possibilities. Other chapters consider the primary role that space-time models play in the expression of physical theories. This book discusses as well the basic structure of an axiomatic model for a fully relativistic quantum theory, which consists of four axioms imposed on an operational quantum logical universe of discourse. The final chapter describes the relationships between certain areas of mathematics and the developments in theoretical physics. Physicists, mathematicians, and researchers will find this book useful.