Quantum Mechanics
3rd Edition
Non-Relativistic Theory
This edition has been completely revised to include some 20% of new material. Important recent developments such as the theory of Regge poles are now included. Many problems with solutions have been added to those already contained in the book.
For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, and research workers in theoretical physics and physics.
The basic concepts of quantum mechanics; Energy and momentum; Chrodinger's equation; Angular momentum; Perturbation theory; Spin; The identity of particles; The atom; The theory of symmetry; Polyatomic molecules; Motion in a magnetic field; Nuclear structure; Elastic collisions; Mathematical appendices.
- 689
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- 18th December 1981
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080503486
- 9780750635394
L D Landau
Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences
E.M. Lifshitz
'...every page shows evidence of great mastery of the subject.' Trans. Faraday Society 'this book is destined to play a major part in the future education of theoretical physicists.' Proceedings of the Physical Society