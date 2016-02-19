Quantum Mechanics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750635394, 9780080503486

Quantum Mechanics

3rd Edition

Non-Relativistic Theory

Authors: L D Landau E.M. Lifshitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080503486
Paperback ISBN: 9780750635394
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th December 1981
Page Count: 689
Description

This edition has been completely revised to include some 20% of new material. Important recent developments such as the theory of Regge poles are now included. Many problems with solutions have been added to those already contained in the book.

Readership

For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, and research workers in theoretical physics and physics.

Table of Contents

The basic concepts of quantum mechanics; Energy and momentum; Chrodinger's equation; Angular momentum; Perturbation theory; Spin; The identity of particles; The atom; The theory of symmetry; Polyatomic molecules; Motion in a magnetic field; Nuclear structure; Elastic collisions; Mathematical appendices.

About the Author

L D Landau

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

E.M. Lifshitz

Reviews

'...every page shows evidence of great mastery of the subject.' Trans. Faraday Society 'this book is destined to play a major part in the future education of theoretical physicists.' Proceedings of the Physical Society

Ratings and Reviews

