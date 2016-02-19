Quantum Mechanics in Hilbert Space, Volume 92
1st Edition
Series Editors: Eduard Prugovecki
eBook ISBN: 9780080874081
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1981
Page Count: 684
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th October 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874081
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Eduard Prugovecki Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.