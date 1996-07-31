Quantum Leaps in Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762300778, 9780080540061

Quantum Leaps in Biochemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: L.A. Stocken M.G. Ord
eBook ISBN: 9780080540061
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762300778
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st July 1996
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
119.00
101.15
71.99
61.19
175.44
149.12
89.95
76.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
101.15
86.95
73.91
13900.00
11815.00
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Acknowledgements (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Introduction. The Coding Properties of DNA and the Central Dogma (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Manipulating DNA: From Cloning to Knockouts (J.A. Witkowski). Extranuclear DNA (A. Day and J. Poulton). Protein Synthesis and the Ribosome (P. Siekevitz). Structural Biology: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow (I.D. Campbell). Glycobiology: A Quantum Leap in Carbohydrate Chemistry (R.A. Dwek). Cell Cycles (J.M. Mitchison). Quantum Leaps. The DNA Code. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume covers such quantum leaps in the field of biochemistry as the coding properties of DNA and the central dogma, manipulating DNA, extranuclear DNA, protein synthesis and the ribosome, and cell cycles.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540061
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762300778

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L.A. Stocken Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

M.G. Ord Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.