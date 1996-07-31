Quantum Leaps in Biochemistry, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. Acknowledgements (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Introduction. The Coding Properties of DNA and the Central Dogma (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Manipulating DNA: From Cloning to Knockouts (J.A. Witkowski). Extranuclear DNA (A. Day and J. Poulton). Protein Synthesis and the Ribosome (P. Siekevitz). Structural Biology: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow (I.D. Campbell). Glycobiology: A Quantum Leap in Carbohydrate Chemistry (R.A. Dwek). Cell Cycles (J.M. Mitchison). Quantum Leaps. The DNA Code. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume covers such quantum leaps in the field of biochemistry as the coding properties of DNA and the central dogma, manipulating DNA, extranuclear DNA, protein synthesis and the ribosome, and cell cycles.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 31st July 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540061
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762300778
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L.A. Stocken Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England
M.G. Ord Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England