Quantum Information Processing, Quantum Computing, and Quantum Error Correction

Dr. Djordjevic is an Associate Professor (as of July 2012) in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of College of Engineering, with a joint appointment in the College of Optical Sciences. Prior to this appointment, he was with University of Arizona, Tucson, USA (as an Assistant Professor and a Research Assistant Professor); University of the West of England, Bristol, UK; University of Bristol, Bristol, UK; Tyco Telecommunications, Eatontown, USA; National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece; and State Telecommunication Company Telecom Serbia, Nis, Serbia. His current research interests include optical networks, error control coding, constrained coding, coded modulation, turbo equalization, OFDM applications, and quantum error correction. He presently directs the Optical Communications Systems Laboratory (OCSL) within the ECE Department at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Djordjevic is an author/co-author of three books: (i) Quantum Information Processing and Quantum Error Correction: An Engineering Approach, Elsevier/Academic Press, Mar. 2012; (ii) Coding for Optical Channels, Springer, Mar. 2010; and (iii) OFDM for Optical Communications, Elsevier/Academic Press, Oct. 2009. Dr. Djordjevic is also an author of almost 140 international journal publications and over 160 international conference papers. Dr. Djordjevic serves as an Associate Editor for Frequenz and as an Associate Editor for International Journal of Optics. Dr. Djordjevic is an IEEE Senior Member and an OSA Member.