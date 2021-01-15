COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Quantum Information Processing, Quantum Computing, and Quantum Error Correction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128219829

Quantum Information Processing, Quantum Computing, and Quantum Error Correction

2nd Edition

An Engineering Approach

Author: Ivan Djordjevic
Paperback ISBN: 9780128219829
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th January 2021
Page Count: 600
Description

This book is a self-contained introduction to quantum information, quantum computation, quantum error-correction. The book starts with basic principles of quantum mechanics including state vectors, operators, density operators, measurements, and dynamics of a quantum system. It continues with fundamental principles of quantum computation, basic quantum gates, basic quantum algorithms, and fundamentals of quantum information processing. A significant space in the book will be spent on quantum error correction codes (QECCs), in particular on stabilizer codes, Calderbank-Shor-Steane (CSS) codes, quantum low-density parity-check (LDPC) codes, entanglement-assisted QECCs, topological codes, and surface codes. The book continues with quantum information theory,  and quantum key distribution (QKD). The book continues with fault-tolerant information processing and fault-tolerant quantum error correction, together with a chapter on quantum machine learning. The next part of the book is spent investigating physical realizations of quantum computers, encoders and decoders; including photonic quantum realization, cavity quantum electrodynamics, and ion traps.

Key Features

  • A self-contained introduction to quantum information processing, and quantum error correction
  • Integrates quantum information processing, quantum computing, and quantum error correction
  • Describes the latest trends in the quantum information processing, quantum error correction and quantum computing
  • Presents the basic concepts of quantum mechanics
  • In-depth presentation of the design and realization of a quantum information processing and quantum error correction circuit

Readership

Engineers practicing currently, as well as engineering and science students who wish to learn the basic concepts of quantum computing, quantum information, and quantum error correction.

Table of Contents

1. Quantum Mechanics Fundamentals
2. Quantum Circuits and Quantum Information Processing Fundamentals
3. Quantum Information Processing
4. Quantum Algorithms
5. Classical Error Correcting Codes
6. Quantum Error Correction
7. Quantum Stabilizer Codes and Beyond
8. Entanglement-Assisted Quantum Error Correction
9. Quantum LDPC Codes
10. Fault-Tolerant Quantum Error-Correction and Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing
11. Quantum Information Theory
12. Physical Implementations of Quantum Information Processing

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
15th January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128219829

About the Author

Ivan Djordjevic

Dr. Djordjevic is an Associate Professor (as of July 2012) in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of College of Engineering, with a joint appointment in the College of Optical Sciences. Prior to this appointment, he was with University of Arizona, Tucson, USA (as an Assistant Professor and a Research Assistant Professor); University of the West of England, Bristol, UK; University of Bristol, Bristol, UK; Tyco Telecommunications, Eatontown, USA; National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece; and State Telecommunication Company Telecom Serbia, Nis, Serbia. His current research interests include optical networks, error control coding, constrained coding, coded modulation, turbo equalization, OFDM applications, and quantum error correction. He presently directs the Optical Communications Systems Laboratory (OCSL) within the ECE Department at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Djordjevic is an author/co-author of three books: (i) Quantum Information Processing and Quantum Error Correction: An Engineering Approach, Elsevier/Academic Press, Mar. 2012; (ii) Coding for Optical Channels, Springer, Mar. 2010; and (iii) OFDM for Optical Communications, Elsevier/Academic Press, Oct. 2009. Dr. Djordjevic is also an author of almost 140 international journal publications and over 160 international conference papers. Dr. Djordjevic serves as an Associate Editor for Frequenz and as an Associate Editor for International Journal of Optics. Dr. Djordjevic is an IEEE Senior Member and an OSA Member.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Arizona, Tucson, USA

