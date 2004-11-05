Quantum Entanglement and Information Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517289, 9780080535425

Quantum Entanglement and Information Processing, Volume 79

1st Edition

Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2003

Series Volume Editors: Daniel Esteve Jean-Michel Raimond Jean Dalibard
eBook ISBN: 9780080535425
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517289
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th November 2004
Page Count: 638
Table of Contents

Course 1. Principles of quantum computation (I. Chuang).

Course 2. Mesoscopic state superpositions and decoherence in quantum optics (S. Haroche).
Course 3. Cavity quantum electrodynamics (M. Brune).
Course 4. Quantum optical implementation of quantum information processing (P. Zoller et al.).
Course 5. Quantum information processing in ion traps I (R. Blatt et al.).

Course 6. Quantum information processing in ion traps II (D.J. Wineland).

Course 7. Quantum cryptography with and without entanglement (N. Gisin, N. Brunner).
Course 8. Quantum cryptography: from one to many photons (P. Grangier).
Course 9. Entangled photons and quantum communication (M. Aspelmeyer et al.).
Course 10. Nuclear magnetic resonance quantum computation (J.A. Jones).

Course 11. Introduction to quantum conductors (D.C. Glattli).

Course 12. Superconducting qubits (M.H. Devoret,J.M. Martinis).
Course 13. Superconducting qubits and the physics of Josephson junctions (J.M. Martinis).
Course 14. Josephson quantum bits based on a Cooper pair box (D. Vion).

Course 15. Quantum tunnelling of magnetization in molecular nanomagnets (W. Wernsdorfer).
Course 16. Prospects for strong cavity quantum electrodynamics with superconducting cirquits (S.M. Girvin et al.).

Description

It has been recognised recently that the strange features of the quantum world could be used for new information transmission or processing functions such as quantum cryptography or, more ambitiously, quantum computing. These fascinating perspectives renewed the interest in fundamental quantum properties and lead to important theoretical advances, such as quantum algorithms and quantum error correction codes. On the experimental side, remarkable advances have been achieved in quantum optics, solid state physics or nuclear magnetic resonance. This book presents the lecture notes of the Les Houches Summer School on ‘Quantum entanglement and information processing’. Following the long tradition of the les Houches schools, it provides a comprehensive and pedagogical approach of the whole field, written by renowned specialists.

One major goal of this book is to establish connections between the communities of quantum optics and of quantum electronic devices working in the area of quantum computing. When two communities share the same goals, the universality of physics unavoidably leads to similar developments. However, the communication barrier is often high, and few physicists are able to overcome it. This school has contributed to bridge the existing gap between communities, for the benefit of the future actors in the field of quantum computing.
The book thus combines introductory chapters, providing the reader with a sufficiently wide theoretical framework in quantum information, quantum optics and quantum circuits physics, with more specialized presentations of recent theoretical and experimental advances in the field. This structure makes the book accessible to any graduate student having a good knowledge of basic quantum mechanics, and extremely useful to researchers.

Key Features

· Covers quantum optics, solid state physics and NMR implementations · Pedagogical approach combining introductory lectures and advanced chapters · Written by leading experts in the field · Accessible to all graduate students with a basic knowledge of quantum mechanics

Readership

Quantum mechanics teachers, Researchers and Graduate students.

About the Series Volume Editors

Daniel Esteve Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Quantronics group, SPEC, CEA-Saclay, France

Jean-Michel Raimond Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France

Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor

Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France

