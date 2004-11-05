Quantum Entanglement and Information Processing, Volume 79
1st Edition
Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2003
Table of Contents
Course 1. Principles of quantum computation (I. Chuang).
Course 2. Mesoscopic state superpositions and decoherence in quantum optics (S. Haroche).
Course 3. Cavity quantum electrodynamics (M. Brune).
Course 4. Quantum optical implementation of quantum information processing (P. Zoller et al.).
Course 5. Quantum information processing in ion traps I (R. Blatt et al.).
Course 6. Quantum information processing in ion traps II (D.J. Wineland).
Course 7. Quantum cryptography with and without entanglement (N. Gisin, N. Brunner).
Course 8. Quantum cryptography: from one to many photons (P. Grangier).
Course 9. Entangled photons and quantum communication (M. Aspelmeyer et al.).
Course 10. Nuclear magnetic resonance quantum computation (J.A. Jones).
Course 11. Introduction to quantum conductors (D.C. Glattli).
Course 12. Superconducting qubits (M.H. Devoret,J.M. Martinis).
Course 13. Superconducting qubits and the physics of Josephson junctions (J.M. Martinis).
Course 14. Josephson quantum bits based on a Cooper pair box (D. Vion).
Course 15. Quantum tunnelling of magnetization in molecular nanomagnets (W. Wernsdorfer).
Course 16. Prospects for strong cavity quantum electrodynamics with superconducting cirquits (S.M. Girvin et al.).
Description
One major goal of this book is to establish connections between the communities of quantum optics and of quantum electronic devices working in the area of quantum computing. When two communities share the same goals, the universality of physics unavoidably leads to similar developments. However, the communication barrier is often high, and few physicists are able to overcome it. This school has contributed to bridge the existing gap between communities, for the benefit of the future actors in the field of quantum computing.
The book thus combines introductory chapters, providing the reader with a sufficiently wide theoretical framework in quantum information, quantum optics and quantum circuits physics, with more specialized presentations of recent theoretical and experimental advances in the field. This structure makes the book accessible to any graduate student having a good knowledge of basic quantum mechanics, and extremely useful to researchers.
Key Features
· Covers quantum optics, solid state physics and NMR implementations · Pedagogical approach combining introductory lectures and advanced chapters · Written by leading experts in the field · Accessible to all graduate students with a basic knowledge of quantum mechanics
Readership
Quantum mechanics teachers, Researchers and Graduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 5th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535425
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517289
About the Series Volume Editors
Daniel Esteve Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Quantronics group, SPEC, CEA-Saclay, France
Jean-Michel Raimond Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France
Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor
Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France