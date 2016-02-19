Quantum Electronics, Volume 15A
1st Edition
Series Editors: C.L. Tang
eBook ISBN: 9780080859965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1979
Page Count: 378
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th July 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859965
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
C.L. Tang Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Electrical Engineering and the Materials Science Center
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.