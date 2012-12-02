Quantum Electrodynamics
2nd Edition
Volume 4
Description
Several significant additions have been made to the second edition, including the operator method of calculating the bremsstrahlung cross-section, the calcualtion of the probabilities of photon-induced pair production and photon decay in a magnetic field, the asymptotic form of the scattering amplitudes at high energies, inelastic scattering of electrons by hadrons, and the transformation of electron-positron pairs into hadrons.
Readership
For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, and research workers in theoretical physics and physics.
Table of Contents
Prefaces; Introduction; Photons; Bosons; Fermions; Particles in an external field; Radiation; Scattering of radiation; Invariant perturbation theory; Interaction of electrons; Radiative corrections; Electrodynamics of hadrons; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 667
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503462
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750633710
About the Author
V B Berestetskii
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physical Sciences, U.S.S.R Academy of Sciences, Moscow
L. P. Pitaevskii
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR
E.M. Lifshitz
Reviews
'The treatment is thorough.. it is careful without being pedantic; and it is well supplied with applications to experimental situations...excellent value.' Physics Bulletin