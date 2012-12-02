Quantum Electrodynamics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750633710, 9780080503462

Quantum Electrodynamics

2nd Edition

Volume 4

Authors: V B Berestetskii L. P. Pitaevskii E.M. Lifshitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080503462
Paperback ISBN: 9780750633710
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 667
Description

Several significant additions have been made to the second edition, including the operator method of calculating the bremsstrahlung cross-section, the calcualtion of the probabilities of photon-induced pair production and photon decay in a magnetic field, the asymptotic form of the scattering amplitudes at high energies, inelastic scattering of electrons by hadrons, and the transformation of electron-positron pairs into hadrons.

Readership

For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, and research workers in theoretical physics and physics.

Table of Contents

Prefaces; Introduction; Photons; Bosons; Fermions; Particles in an external field; Radiation; Scattering of radiation; Invariant perturbation theory; Interaction of electrons; Radiative corrections; Electrodynamics of hadrons; Index.

About the Author

V B Berestetskii

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Sciences, U.S.S.R Academy of Sciences, Moscow

L. P. Pitaevskii

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR

E.M. Lifshitz

Reviews

'The treatment is thorough.. it is careful without being pedantic; and it is well supplied with applications to experimental situations...excellent value.' Physics Bulletin

Ratings and Reviews

