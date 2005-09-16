@qu: "This new edition is based closely on the already outstanding second edition, with the addition of a co-author and appropriate updating, reworking, and elaboration of the material. The overall quality of this book is on par with the excellent work by Ira N. Leveine, Quantum Chemistry (5th ed., 2000). The authors aim at conceptual understanding as well as mathematical development. The book includes a large and varied set of homework problems, together with hints and brief solutions. A distinctive feature is the inclusion of some multiple-choice questions. Generous numbers of more traditional problems are provided as well."

Summing Up: Highly recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals. @source: A. Viste, emeritus, Augustana College, CHOICE, September 2006, Vol. 44, No. 1 @qu: "The book is very well written and in contrast to many other texts it focuses on the understanding of the concepts. This should provide the reader the knowledge to evaluate the various computation methods, and to make informed choices about specific quantum chemical methods for a given problem. Another attractive feature of this book are the end of chapter problems. In summary, this is an excellent text for a graduate level introduction to quantum chemistry and every teacher of these types of classes should give this text serious consideration." @source: S. Saebo, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS, USA, STRUCT CHEM (2006)