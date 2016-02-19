Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080206134, 9781483159959

Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments

1st Edition

An International Symposium

Editors: Daniel F Merriam
eBook ISBN: 9781483159959
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 186
Description

Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments: An International Symposium is a compilation of studies about the integration and application of statistics, mathematics, and computers in the field of sedimentology. The book includes 13 studies from different experts in the field of sedimentology. These studies discuss topics such as the analysis and management of systems suitable for sedimentological data; the different methods of analysis and the numerical classification of different sedimentological data; and the assessment of quantitative methods in comparing lithological succession data. Also included is the trend analysis of sedimentary thickness data; numerical classification of multi-variate petrographic presence-absence data by association analysis; and the mathematical modeling and statistical recognition of terrestrial and marine sediments. The text will interest those in the field of sedimentology and geology, especially those who are engaged in research and wish to be aided by the different techniques included.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

An Analysis and Management System Suitable for Sedimentological Data

Trend Analysis of Sedimentary Thickness Data: The Pennsylvanian of Kansas, an Example

Numerical Classification of Multivariate Petrographic Presence-Absence Data by Association Analysis in the Study of the Miocene Ziqlag Reef Complex of Israel

An Assessment of Some Quantitative Methods of Comparing Lithological Succession Data

Statistical Recognition of Terrestrial and Marine Sediments in the Lower Cretaceous of Portugal

Classification of Minnesota Lakes by Q- and R-Mode Factor Analysis of Sediment Mineralogy and Geochemistry

Sedimentary Environmental Analysis of Long Island Sound, USA with Multivariate Statistics

Simulation Technique of Matching and Its Stability

Mathematical Modeling of Sediment Accumulation in Prograding Deltaic Systems

A Sedimentological Pattern Recognition Problem

Multidimensional Scaling of Sedimentary Rock Descriptors

The Identification of Discontinuities from Areally Distributed Data

The Display of Three-Factor Models

Index


No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159959

About the Editor

Daniel F Merriam

Ratings and Reviews

