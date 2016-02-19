Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments
Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments: An International Symposium is a compilation of studies about the integration and application of statistics, mathematics, and computers in the field of sedimentology. The book includes 13 studies from different experts in the field of sedimentology. These studies discuss topics such as the analysis and management of systems suitable for sedimentological data; the different methods of analysis and the numerical classification of different sedimentological data; and the assessment of quantitative methods in comparing lithological succession data. Also included is the trend analysis of sedimentary thickness data; numerical classification of multi-variate petrographic presence-absence data by association analysis; and the mathematical modeling and statistical recognition of terrestrial and marine sediments. The text will interest those in the field of sedimentology and geology, especially those who are engaged in research and wish to be aided by the different techniques included.
An Analysis and Management System Suitable for Sedimentological Data
Trend Analysis of Sedimentary Thickness Data: The Pennsylvanian of Kansas, an Example
Numerical Classification of Multivariate Petrographic Presence-Absence Data by Association Analysis in the Study of the Miocene Ziqlag Reef Complex of Israel
An Assessment of Some Quantitative Methods of Comparing Lithological Succession Data
Statistical Recognition of Terrestrial and Marine Sediments in the Lower Cretaceous of Portugal
Classification of Minnesota Lakes by Q- and R-Mode Factor Analysis of Sediment Mineralogy and Geochemistry
Sedimentary Environmental Analysis of Long Island Sound, USA with Multivariate Statistics
Simulation Technique of Matching and Its Stability
Mathematical Modeling of Sediment Accumulation in Prograding Deltaic Systems
A Sedimentological Pattern Recognition Problem
Multidimensional Scaling of Sedimentary Rock Descriptors
The Identification of Discontinuities from Areally Distributed Data
The Display of Three-Factor Models
