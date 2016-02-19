Quantitative Techniques for the Analysis of Sediments: An International Symposium is a compilation of studies about the integration and application of statistics, mathematics, and computers in the field of sedimentology. The book includes 13 studies from different experts in the field of sedimentology. These studies discuss topics such as the analysis and management of systems suitable for sedimentological data; the different methods of analysis and the numerical classification of different sedimentological data; and the assessment of quantitative methods in comparing lithological succession data. Also included is the trend analysis of sedimentary thickness data; numerical classification of multi-variate petrographic presence-absence data by association analysis; and the mathematical modeling and statistical recognition of terrestrial and marine sediments. The text will interest those in the field of sedimentology and geology, especially those who are engaged in research and wish to be aided by the different techniques included.