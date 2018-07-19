Quantitative Systems Pharmacology, Volume 42

Quantitative Systems Pharmacology: Models and Model-Based Systems with Applications, Volume 42, provides a quantitative approach to problem-solving that is targeted to engineers. The book gathers the contributions of doctors, pharmacists, biologists, and chemists who give key information on the elements needed to model a complex machine like the human body. It presents information on diagnoses, administration and release of therapeutics, distribution metabolism and excretion of drugs, compartmental pharmacokinetics, physiologically-based pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, identifiability of models, numerical methods for models identification, design of experiments, in vitro and in vivo models, and more.

As the pharma community is progressively acknowledging that a quantitative and systematic approach to drug administration, release, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics is highly recommended to understand the mechanisms and effects of drugs, this book is a timely resource.