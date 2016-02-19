Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships of Drugs
1st Edition
Description
Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 19: Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships of Drugs is a critical review of the applications of various quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) methodologies in different drug therapeutic areas and discusses the results in terms of their contribution to medicinal chemistry. After briefly describing the developments in QSAR research, this 12-chapter volume goes on discussing the contributions of QSAR methodology in elucidating drug action and rational development of drugs against bacterial, fungal, viral, and other parasitic infections of man. Other chapters explore the mode of action and QSAR of antitumor, cardiovascular, antiallergic, antiulcer, antiarthritic, and nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAID) agents. The discussion then shifts to the pharmacologic effects and QSAR analysis of central nervous system agents, steroids, and other hormones. A chapter examines the major chemicals affecting insects and mites, with particular emphasis on the parameters of binding correlation and reactivity for insect and mite enzymes. The concluding chapters cover the limitations of the QSAR approach in the quantitative treatment of drug absorption, distribution, and metabolism. This volume is of great value to medicinal chemists, scientists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction: A Review of QSAR Methodology
I. Introduction
II. Free Energy Models
III. Free-Wilson Mathematical Model
IV. Other Statistical Models
V. Pattern Recognition
VI. Topological Methods
VII. Experimental Design
VIII. Quantum Mechanical Methods
IX. Molecular Modeling
X. Conclusion
References
2. Synthetic Antiinfective Agents
I. Introduction
II. Antimicrobial Activity and Membrane Damage
III. Antibacterial Drugs
IV. Antifungal Drugs
V. Antimalarial Drugs
VI. Schistosomicidal Drugs
VII. Trichomonicidal Drugs
VIII. Antiviral Drugs
IX. Overview
References
3. Semisynthetic Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Inhibitors of Bacterial Protein Synthesis
III. Inhibitors of Nucleic Acid Synthesis
IV. Inhibitors of Cell Wall Biosynthesis: β-Lactam Antibiotics
V. Analysis of Several Cases
VI. Commentary on the Contribution of QSAR to the Study of Antibiotics
References
4. Antitumor Agents
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships of Antitumor Compounds
III. Conclusion
References
5. Cardiovascular Agents
I. Introduction
II. Antianginal Agents
III. Antihypertensives
IV. Antiarrhythmics
V. Inotropic Agents
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Antiallergic and Antiulcer Agents
I. Introduction
II. Histamine
III. Prostaglandins
IV. β-Adrenergic Agents
V. Regulatory Peptides
VI. Inhibitors of the Passive Cutaneous Anaphylactic (PCA) Response
VII. Miscellaneous Studies
VIII. Conclusion
References
7. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory and Antiarthritic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Measuring Antiinflammatory Activity
III. Salicylates
IV. Phenols
V. Anthranilic Acids
VI. Enolic Compounds
VII. Carboxylic Acids
VIII. Conformational Studies of Aralkanoic Acids
IX. Miscellaneous Structures
X. Immunoregulant Agents
XI. Summary
References
8. Agents Affecting the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Analgesics
III. General Inhalation Anesthetics
IV. Antidepressants
V. Convulsants and Anticonvulsants
VI. Neuroleptics
VII. Psychotomimetics
VIII. Overview
References
9. Steroids and Other Hormones
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Steroids
III. Thyroid Hormones
IV. Peptide Hormones
V. Summary
References
10. Chemicals Affecting Insects and Mites
I. Introduction
II. Chemicals Affecting Insects and Mites
III. Summary
References
11. Absorption, Distribution, and Metabolism of Drugs
I. The Significance of Quantitative Relationships between Structure and Pharmacokinetic Properties of Chemical Compounds
II. Quantitative Relationships between Chemical Structure and Pharmacokinetic Properties
III. Conclusions
References
12. Commentary
Index
