Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 19: Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships of Drugs is a critical review of the applications of various quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) methodologies in different drug therapeutic areas and discusses the results in terms of their contribution to medicinal chemistry. After briefly describing the developments in QSAR research, this 12-chapter volume goes on discussing the contributions of QSAR methodology in elucidating drug action and rational development of drugs against bacterial, fungal, viral, and other parasitic infections of man. Other chapters explore the mode of action and QSAR of antitumor, cardiovascular, antiallergic, antiulcer, antiarthritic, and nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAID) agents. The discussion then shifts to the pharmacologic effects and QSAR analysis of central nervous system agents, steroids, and other hormones. A chapter examines the major chemicals affecting insects and mites, with particular emphasis on the parameters of binding correlation and reactivity for insect and mite enzymes. The concluding chapters cover the limitations of the QSAR approach in the quantitative treatment of drug absorption, distribution, and metabolism. This volume is of great value to medicinal chemists, scientists, and researchers.