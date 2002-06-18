Quantitative Methods in Reservoir Engineering
1st Edition
Description
For the practitioner, this volume is a valuable tool for predicting reservoir flow in the most efficient and profitable manner possible, using quantitative methods rather than anecdotal and outdated methods. For the student, this volume offers insight not covered in other textbooks.
Too many approaches in traditional petroleum engineering are based on "ad hoc" and "common sense" methods that have no rigorous mathematical basis. Most textbooks dealing with reservoir engineering do not go into the necessary mathematical detail and depth. This new book by Wilson Chin, a revision of two earlier books published by Gulf Publishing, Modern Reservoir Flow and Well Transient Analysis and Formation Invasion, integrates rigorous mathematical methods for simulating and predicting reservoir flow both near and away from the well.
Key Features
- Predicts reservoir flow to maximize resources, time, and profits
- Includes problems and solutions for students
- Presents mathematical models in an easy-to-understand and easy-to-simulate format
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Engineering Students, Petroleum Engineering Professors, Log Analysts
Table of Contents
Motivating Ideas and Governing Equations
Fracture Flow Analysis
Flows Past Shaly Bodies
Streamline Tracing and Complex Variables
Flows in Complicated Geometries
Radial Flow Analysis
Finite Difference Methods for Planar Flows
Curvilinear Coordinates and Numerical Grid Generation
Steady State Reservoir Applications
Transient Compressible Flows
Effective Properties in Single and Multiphase Flows
Modeling Stochastic Heterogeneities
Real and Artificial Viscosity
Borehole Invasion, Lost Circulation, Time Lapse Logging
Horizontal, Deviated, and Modern Multilateral Well Analysis
Fluid Mechanics of Invasion; Static and Dynamic Filtration
Formation Tester Applications
Analytical Methods for Time Lapse Well Logging Analysis
Complex Invasion Problems: Numerical Modeling
Forward and Inverse Multiphase Flow Modeling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 18th June 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540122
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750675680
About the Author
Wilson C. Chin, PhD
Wilson Chin is currently President and Founder of Stratamagnetic Software, LLC. Started in 1999, his company develops scientific models for oil and gas exploration and production clients such as Baker Hughes, CNPC, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and the US Department of Energy. Previously, he worked for Halliburton, BP, Schlumberger and Boeing. He has published 13 books focused on reservoir engineering, formation evaluation, sensor design, drilling, and computational methods. He was also recently a Consultant for GE Oil and Gas MWD design. Wilson has also taught at the University of Houston as an Adjunct Professor and has earned awards and partnerships through the US Department of Energy as well as over 70 patents. Wilson has authored multiple conference papers and journal articles. He earned a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering and Applied Math from New York University, a M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from California Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Physics, Math, and Aerospace from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder, Stratamagnetic Software LLC, Texas, USA
Wilson C. Chin, PhD
Wilson Chin is currently President and Founder of Stratamagnetic Software, LLC. Started in 1999, his company develops scientific models for oil and gas exploration and production clients such as Baker Hughes, CNPC, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and the US Department of Energy. Previously, he worked for Halliburton, BP, Schlumberger and Boeing. He has published 13 books focused on reservoir engineering, formation evaluation, sensor design, drilling, and computational methods. He was also recently a Consultant for GE Oil and Gas MWD design. Wilson has also taught at the University of Houston as an Adjunct Professor and has earned awards and partnerships through the US Department of Energy as well as over 70 patents. Wilson has authored multiple conference papers and journal articles. He earned a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering and Applied Math from New York University, a M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from California Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Physics, Math, and Aerospace from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder, Stratamagnetic Software LLC, Texas, USA
Reviews
"The material in this book is presented in a clear, easily understandable language. Every topic is supplied with specific examples, that help to demonstrate certain elements of the theory. ...having this book is a must for every reservoir engineer expecially for those who have to make decisions as to what simulating software to choose for a particular reservoir and situation." --Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering