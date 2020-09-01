Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging is a ‘go-to’ reference for methods and applications of quantitative magnetic resonance imaging, with specific sections on Relaxometry, Perfusion, and Diffusion.
Each section will start with an explanation of the basic techniques for mapping the tissue property in question, including a description of the challenges that arise when using these basic approaches. For properties which can be measured in multiple ways, each of these basic methods will be described in separate chapters.
Following the basics, a chapter in each section presents more advanced and recently proposed techniques for quantitative tissue property mapping, with a concluding chapter on clinical applications.
The reader will learn:
- The basic physics behind tissue property mapping
- How to implement basic pulse sequences for the quantitative measurement of tissue properties
- The strengths and limitations to the basic and more rapid methods for mapping the magnetic relaxation properties T1, T2, and T2*
- The pros and cons for different approaches to mapping perfusion
- The methods of Diffusion-weighted imaging and how this approach can be used to generate diffusion tensor
- maps and more complex representations of diffusion
- How flow, magneto-electric tissue property, fat fraction, exchange, elastography, and temperature mapping are performed
- How fast imaging approaches including parallel imaging, compressed sensing, and Magnetic Resonance
- Fingerprinting can be used to accelerate or improve tissue property mapping schemes
- How tissue property mapping is used clinically in different organs
Key Features
- Structured to cater for MRI researchers and graduate students with a wide variety of backgrounds
- Explains basic methods for quantitatively measuring tissue properties with MRI - including T1, T2, perfusion, diffusion, fat and iron fraction, elastography, flow, susceptibility - enabling the implementation of pulse sequences to perform measurements
- Shows the limitations of the techniques and explains the challenges to the clinical adoption of these traditional methods, presenting the latest research in rapid quantitative imaging which has the possibility to tackle these challenges
- Each section contains a chapter explaining the basics of novel ideas for quantitative mapping, such as compressed sensing and Magnetic Resonance Fingerprinting-based approaches
Readership
MRI Researchers – both new and experienced- and graduate students with backgrounds in biomedical engineering, computer science, electronic, physics mathematics and radiology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. MRI Biomarkers
3. Physical and Physiological Principles of T1 and T2
4. T1/T1p mapping methods
5. T2/T2* mapping methods
6. Multi-Property Methods
7. Specialized Mapping Methods in the Heart
8. Advances in signal processing for relaxometry
9. Applications in the Brain
10. Applications in MSK
11. Applications in the Body
12. Applications in the Heart
13. Physical and Physiological Principles of Perfusion & Permeability
14. ASL: basic physics, pulse seq, modeling
15. DCE: basic physics, pulse seq, modeling
16. DSC: basic physics, pulse seq, modeling
17. Applications of quantitative perfusion and permeability in the Brain
18. Applications of quantitative perfusion and permeability in the Heart
19. Applications of quantitative perfusion and permeability in the Body
20. Physical and Physiological principles of diffusion
21. Acquisition of Diffusion MRI data
22. Modelling fibre orientations using diffusion MRI
23. Diffusion MRI fibre tractography
24. Measuring microstructure using diffusion MRI
25. Diffusion MRI applications in the Brain
26. Physical and Physiological Properties of Fat
27. Physical and Physiological Properties of Iron
28. Fat mapping techniques, basics to advancedIron mapping techniques and applications, basics to advanced, and future directions
29. Applications and Future directions for quantitative fat imaging
30. Electro-magnetic Property Mapping
31. Exchange Mapping
32. Temperature Mapping
33. Motion Encoding
34. Quantification of Flow
35. Hyperpolarized MRI
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170571
About the Editor
Nicole Seiberlich
Dr. Nicole Seiberlich is an Associate Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and the Director of the Michigan Institute for Imaging Technology and Translation (MIITT). She was previously the Elmer Lincoln Lindseth Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Seiberlich received her BS in Chemistry from Yale University (New Haven, CT) and her PhD in Physics from the Universität Würzburg (Würzburg, Germany). Her research focuses on novel data acquisition and signal processing techniques for rapid and quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging, with applications in cardiac and abdominal imaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Vikas Gulani
Vikas Gulani is the Chair and Fred J. Hodges Professor of Radiology at the University of Michigan. As Chair, his primary goal is to build a compassionate workplace that strives towards excellence. He was previously the Joseph T. Wearn Professor in Radiology, Urology, and Biomedical Engineering and the Director of MRI at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals. Dr. Gulani is a physician-scientist interested in MR technology development and clinical translation. His clinical interests include prostate and liver MRI, MR angiography, and in-bore intervention. His scientific interests include relaxometry, diffusion imaging, perfusion, MR microscopy, parallel imaging, rapid acquisitions, and body MRI. His recent work has focused on development and translation of MR Fingerprinting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Adrienne Campbell
Dr. Adrienne Campbell-Washburn is the Director of the MRI Technology Program for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. Her research focuses on the development of MRI methods for cardiac imaging, lung imaging, and MRI-guided invasive procedures. She works on high-performance low field MRI technology, including acquisition strategies that using non-Cartesian sampling, and advanced reconstruction methods leveraging state-of-the-art computational resources within the clinical environment. Her research aims to improve imaging efficiency, imaging speed, motion robustness, quantification, and invasive procedural guidance..
Affiliations and Expertise
MRI Technology Program, Cardiovascular Branch, Division of Intramural Research, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health
Steven Sourbron
Steven Sourbron holds a Chair in Medical Imaging Physics in the University of Sheffield, UK. He is a theoretical physicist by training, obtained a PhD on perfusion MRI from the Free University of Brussels (Belgium), and performed post-doctoral research in the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich (Germany) before taking up a lectureship in the University of Leeds (UK). His research focuses on developing and applying quantitative medical imaging techniques that provide more accurate and more biologically specific assessment of tissue perfusion, function and structure. Much of his current work involves clinical studies on non-invasive assessment of chronic kidney- and liver disease to determine if quantitative MRI can improve prognosis and prediction of treatment effects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Imaging, Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular disease, University of Sheffield, UK
Mariya Ivanova Doneva
Mariya Doneva is a senior scientist at Philips Research, Hamburg, Germany. She received her BSc and MSc degrees in Physics from the University of Oldenburg in 2006 and 2007, respectively and her PhD degree in Physics from the University of Luebeck in 2010. She was a Research Associate at Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences department at UC Berkeley between 2015 and 2016. She is a recipient of the Junior Fellow award of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. Her research interests include methods for efficient data acquisition, image reconstruction and quantitative parameter mapping in the context of magnetic resonance imaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Philips Research, Germany
Fernando Calamante
Fernando Calamante studied Physics in Argentina, and obtained his PhD in MRI from University College London in 2000. He is Professor at the Faculty of Engineering, and Director of Sydney Imaging (the biomedical imaging Core Research Facility) at the University of Sydney. His main areas of research are Diffusion and Perfusion MRI, and their applications to neurology and neuroscience. His work on Perfusion MRI is highly cited and at the forefront of the field, and his Diffusion MRI methods for characterising structural connectivity are also widely used worldwide. Fernando will be President of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine in 2021-2022.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sydney Imaging Core Research Facility and School of Biomedical Engineering, The University of Sydney
Houchun Harry Hu
Houchun Harry Hu has been working in the domain of pediatric MRI over the last 15 years. He obtained his undergraduate degree in biochemical engineering at the University of Southern California, and his PhD in Medical Imaging from the Mayo Clinic. He has served as a Deputy Editor for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, and an Associate Editor for Radiology and the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Dr. Hu's main interests are in translational and clinical research. He has published over 100+ first-author and co-authored manuscripts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA