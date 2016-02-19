Quantitative genetic variation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126888508, 9780323156028

Quantitative genetic variation

1st Edition

Editors: James N. Jr. Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323156028
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quantitative Genetic Variation describes some of the experimental approaches to quantitative genetic variation, along with their potential applications and limitations. It considers one of the most widely applicable tools, i.e., biometrical analysis, as well as individual polygenic effects, specific components of a quantitative genetic trait, and artificial selection, and it shows how selection experiments can address specific developmental and genetic questions. Organized into four sections encompassing 17 chapters, this volume begins with a historical overview of the study of quantitative genetic variation, along with genetic variation in fungi and Drosophila. It then discusses the biometrical approach to quantitative variation, selection theory and analysis, uses and limitations of polygene mapping, and computer simulation of the breeding program for polygene location. The reader is also introduced to genes affecting quantitative aspects of physiology in rodents, as well as cytological markers and quantitative variation in wheat. This book will be extremely useful to students, researchers, and geneticists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Introduction to the Study of Quantitative Genetic Variation

Introduction

Historical Overview: Quantitative Variation and Polygenic Systems

Quantitative Genetic Variation in Fungi

Polygenic Variation in Natural Populations of Drosophila

Part II The Biometrical Approach to Quantitative Variation

The Biometrical Approach to Quantitative Variation

Part III The Uses and Limitations of Selection

An Overview of Selection Theory and Analysis

Computer Simulations

Canalization and Selection

The Posterior Crossvein in Drosophila as a Model Phenotype

Part IV Analysis of Individual Gene Effects

Polygenic Mutations

Uses of Recombinant Inbred Lines

Polygene Mapping: Uses and Limitations

Computer Simulation of the Breeding Program for Polygene Location

Polygenic Influences Upon Development in a Model Character

Genes Affecting Quantitative Aspects of Physiology in Rodents

Cytological Markers and Quantitative Variation in Wheat

Synthesis: Polygenic Variation in Perspective

Index






Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156028

About the Editor

James N. Jr. Thompson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.