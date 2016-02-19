Quantitative genetic variation
1st Edition
Description
Quantitative Genetic Variation describes some of the experimental approaches to quantitative genetic variation, along with their potential applications and limitations. It considers one of the most widely applicable tools, i.e., biometrical analysis, as well as individual polygenic effects, specific components of a quantitative genetic trait, and artificial selection, and it shows how selection experiments can address specific developmental and genetic questions. Organized into four sections encompassing 17 chapters, this volume begins with a historical overview of the study of quantitative genetic variation, along with genetic variation in fungi and Drosophila. It then discusses the biometrical approach to quantitative variation, selection theory and analysis, uses and limitations of polygene mapping, and computer simulation of the breeding program for polygene location. The reader is also introduced to genes affecting quantitative aspects of physiology in rodents, as well as cytological markers and quantitative variation in wheat. This book will be extremely useful to students, researchers, and geneticists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction to the Study of Quantitative Genetic Variation
Introduction
Historical Overview: Quantitative Variation and Polygenic Systems
Quantitative Genetic Variation in Fungi
Polygenic Variation in Natural Populations of Drosophila
Part II The Biometrical Approach to Quantitative Variation
The Biometrical Approach to Quantitative Variation
Part III The Uses and Limitations of Selection
An Overview of Selection Theory and Analysis
Computer Simulations
Canalization and Selection
The Posterior Crossvein in Drosophila as a Model Phenotype
Part IV Analysis of Individual Gene Effects
Polygenic Mutations
Uses of Recombinant Inbred Lines
Polygene Mapping: Uses and Limitations
Computer Simulation of the Breeding Program for Polygene Location
Polygenic Influences Upon Development in a Model Character
Genes Affecting Quantitative Aspects of Physiology in Rodents
Cytological Markers and Quantitative Variation in Wheat
Synthesis: Polygenic Variation in Perspective
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156028