Quantitative EEG, Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy
1st Edition
Description
While the brain is ruled to a large extent by chemical neurotransmitters, it is also a bioelectric organ. The collective study of Quantitative ElectroEncephaloGraphs (QEEG-the conversion of brainwaves to digital form to allow for comparison between neurologically normative and dysfunctional individuals), Event Related Potentials (ERPs - electrophysiological response to stimulus) and Neurotherapy (the process of actually retraining brain processes to) offers a window into brain physiology and function via computer and statistical analyses of traditional EEG patterns, suggesting innovative approaches to the improvement of attention, anxiety, mood and behavior.
The volume provides detailed description of the various EEG rhythms and ERPs, the conventional analytic methods such as spectral analysis, and the emerging method utilizing QEEG and ERPs. This research is then related back to practice and all existing approaches in the field of Neurotherapy - conventional EEG-based neurofeedback, brain-computer interface, transcranial Direct Current Stimulation, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation - are covered in full.
While it does not offer the breadth provided by an edited work, this volume does provide a level of depth and detail that a single author can deliver, as well as giving readers insight into the personl theories of one of the preeminent leaders in the field.
Key Features
Features & Benefits:
- Provide a holistic picture of quantitative EEG and event related potentials as a unified scientific field.
- Present a unified description of the methods of quantitative EEG and event related potentials.
- Give a scientifically based overview of existing approaches in the field of neurotherapy
- Provide practical information for the better understanding and treatment of disorders, such as ADHD, Schizophrenia, Addiction, OCD, Depression, and Alzheimer's Disease
Readership
Primary: Neuropsychologists and clinical psychologists seeking new methods to assess brain fucntion and dysfunction and treatment of disorders.
Secondary: Advanced neuroscience students studying brain function; neurologists and psychiatrists seeking alternative diagnostic/treatment tools.
Table of Contents
- Slow and infra slow potentials, delta rhythms
- Alpha rhythms
- Beta rhythms
- Frontal midline theta rhythm
- Paroxysmal events
- QEEG endophenotypes
- QEEG during sleep
- Methods of analysis of background EEG
- Practice
- Sensory systems
- Attention networks
- Executive system
- Affective system
- Memory systems
- Methods: neuronal networks and ERPs
- Practice
- ADHD
- Schizophrenia
- Addiction
- OCD
- Depression
- Alzheimer's disease
- Methods of neurotherapy
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 20th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922973
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745125
About the Author
Juri Kropotov
Juri D. Kropotov is the former president of the European Chapter of ISNR and the developer of the Mitsar-201 and 202 EEG amplifiers. Author of over 200 scientific papers and 9 books, he has three doctorates in theoretical physics, philosophy, and neurophysiology. He received the USSR State Prize in 1985, and the Copernicus Prize by the Polish Neuropsychological Society in 2009. His 2009 book Quantitative EEG: Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy received the award for the year’s most significant publication in the field of neurofeedback from the Foundation for Neurofeedback and Applied Neuroscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
N. P. Bechtereva Institute of the Human Brain of Russian Academy of Sciences, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation; Department of Psychology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway; and Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University, Krakow, Poland