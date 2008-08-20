Quantitative EEG, Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745125, 9780080922973

Quantitative EEG, Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy

1st Edition

Authors: Juri Kropotov
eBook ISBN: 9780080922973
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 2008
Page Count: 600
Description

While the brain is ruled to a large extent by chemical neurotransmitters, it is also a bioelectric organ. The collective study of Quantitative ElectroEncephaloGraphs (QEEG-the conversion of brainwaves to digital form to allow for comparison between neurologically normative and dysfunctional individuals), Event Related Potentials (ERPs - electrophysiological response to stimulus) and Neurotherapy (the process of actually retraining brain processes to) offers a window into brain physiology and function via computer and statistical analyses of traditional EEG patterns, suggesting innovative approaches to the improvement of attention, anxiety, mood and behavior.

The volume provides detailed description of the various EEG rhythms and ERPs, the conventional analytic methods such as spectral analysis, and the emerging method utilizing QEEG and ERPs. This research is then related back to practice and all existing approaches in the field of Neurotherapy - conventional EEG-based neurofeedback, brain-computer interface, transcranial Direct Current Stimulation, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation - are covered in full.

While it does not offer the breadth provided by an edited work, this volume does provide a level of depth and detail that a single author can deliver, as well as giving readers insight into the personl theories of one of the preeminent leaders in the field.

Key Features

Features & Benefits:

  • Provide a holistic picture of quantitative EEG and event related potentials as a unified scientific field.
  • Present a unified description of the methods of quantitative EEG and event related potentials.
  • Give a scientifically based overview of existing approaches in the field of neurotherapy
  • Provide practical information for the better understanding and treatment of disorders, such as ADHD, Schizophrenia, Addiction, OCD, Depression, and Alzheimer's Disease

Readership

Primary: Neuropsychologists and clinical psychologists seeking new methods to assess brain fucntion and dysfunction and treatment of disorders.

Secondary: Advanced neuroscience students studying brain function; neurologists and psychiatrists seeking alternative diagnostic/treatment tools.

Table of Contents

  1. Slow and infra slow potentials, delta rhythms
  2. Alpha rhythms
  3. Beta rhythms
  4. Frontal midline theta rhythm
  5. Paroxysmal events
  6. QEEG endophenotypes
  7. QEEG during sleep
  8. Methods of analysis of background EEG
  9. Practice
  10. Sensory systems
  11. Attention networks
  12. Executive system
  13. Affective system
  14. Memory systems
  15. Methods: neuronal networks and ERPs
  16. Practice
  17. ADHD
  18. Schizophrenia
  19. Addiction
  20. OCD
  21. Depression
  22. Alzheimer's disease
  23. Methods of neurotherapy
  24. Conclusion

About the Author

Juri Kropotov

Juri D. Kropotov is the former president of the European Chapter of ISNR and the developer of the Mitsar-201 and 202 EEG amplifiers. Author of over 200 scientific papers and 9 books, he has three doctorates in theoretical physics, philosophy, and neurophysiology. He received the USSR State Prize in 1985, and the Copernicus Prize by the Polish Neuropsychological Society in 2009. His 2009 book Quantitative EEG: Event-Related Potentials and Neurotherapy received the award for the year’s most significant publication in the field of neurofeedback from the Foundation for Neurofeedback and Applied Neuroscience.

Affiliations and Expertise

N. P. Bechtereva Institute of the Human Brain of Russian Academy of Sciences, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation; Department of Psychology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway; and Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University, Krakow, Poland

Ratings and Reviews

