Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy
2nd Edition
SPM Applications for Nanometrology
Table of Contents
- Motivation
2. Instrumentation Principles
3. Data Models
4. Basic Data Processing
5. Dimensional Measurements
6. Force and Mechanical Properties
7. Friction and Lateral Forces
8. Electrostatic Fields
9. Magnetic Fields
10. Local Current Measurements
11. Thermal Measurement
12. Optical Measurements
13. Sample Data Files
14. Numerical Modeling Techniques
Description
Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy: SPM Applications for Nanometrology, Second Edition describes the recommended practices for measurements and data processing for various SPM techniques, also discussing associated numerical techniques and recommendations for further reading for particular physical quantities measurements. Each chapter has been revised and updated for this new edition to reflect the progress that has been made in SPM techniques in recent years. New features for this edition include more step-by-step examples, better sample data and more links to related documentation in open source software.
Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) techniques have the potential to produce information on various local physical properties. Unfortunately, there is still a large gap between what is measured by commercial devices and what could be considered as a quantitative result. This book determines to educate and close that gap.
Associated data sets can be downloaded from http://gwyddion.net/qspm/
Key Features
- Features step-by-step guidance to aid readers in progressing from a general understanding of SPM principles to a greater mastery of complex data measurement techniques
- Includes a focus on metrology aspects of measurements, arming readers with a solid grasp of instrumentation and measuring methods accuracy
- Worked examples show quantitative data processing for different SPM analytical techniques
Readership
Industrial and academic engineers and scientists working in nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, life sciences, etc; SPM users and technicians; engineers and scientists utilizing SPM data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133484
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133477
About the Authors
Petr Klapetek Author
Petr Klapetek is Head, Department of Nanometrology at the Czech Metrology Institute, Czech Republic. His research focuses on the metrology scanning probe microscope (SPM) construction, a key standard for nanometrology.He also participates in the Gwyddion project, focused on the creation of multiplatform open-source software for scanning probe microscopy (SPM) data analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Czech Metrology Institute