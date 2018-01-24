Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128133477, 9780128133484

Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy

2nd Edition

SPM Applications for Nanometrology

Authors: Petr Klapetek
eBook ISBN: 9780128133484
Paperback ISBN: 9780128133477
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th January 2018
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

  1. Motivation
    2. Instrumentation Principles
    3. Data Models
    4. Basic Data Processing
    5. Dimensional Measurements
    6. Force and Mechanical Properties
    7. Friction and Lateral Forces
    8. Electrostatic Fields
    9. Magnetic Fields
    10. Local Current Measurements
    11. Thermal Measurement
    12. Optical Measurements
    13. Sample Data Files
    14. Numerical Modeling Techniques

Description

Quantitative Data Processing in Scanning Probe Microscopy: SPM Applications for Nanometrology, Second Edition describes the recommended practices for measurements and data processing for various SPM techniques, also discussing associated numerical techniques and recommendations for further reading for particular physical quantities measurements. Each chapter has been revised and updated for this new edition to reflect the progress that has been made in SPM techniques in recent years. New features for this edition include more step-by-step examples, better sample data and more links to related documentation in open source software.

Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) techniques have the potential to produce information on various local physical properties. Unfortunately, there is still a large gap between what is measured by commercial devices and what could be considered as a quantitative result. This book determines to educate and close that gap.

Associated data sets can be downloaded from http://gwyddion.net/qspm/

Key Features

  • Features step-by-step guidance to aid readers in progressing from a general understanding of SPM principles to a greater mastery of complex data measurement techniques
  • Includes a focus on metrology aspects of measurements, arming readers with a solid grasp of instrumentation and measuring methods accuracy
  • Worked examples show quantitative data processing for different SPM analytical techniques

Readership

Industrial and academic engineers and scientists working in nanotechnology, surface physics, materials engineering, thin film optics, life sciences, etc; SPM users and technicians; engineers and scientists utilizing SPM data

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128133484
Paperback ISBN:
9780128133477

About the Authors

Petr Klapetek Author

Petr Klapetek is Head, Department of Nanometrology at the Czech Metrology Institute, Czech Republic. His research focuses on the metrology scanning probe microscope (SPM) construction, a key standard for nanometrology.He also participates in the Gwyddion project, focused on the creation of multiplatform open-source software for scanning probe microscopy (SPM) data analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Czech Metrology Institute

