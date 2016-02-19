Quantitative Coherent Imaging: Theory, Methods and Some Applications discusses the principles of interpreting the structure and material properties of objects by the way in which they scatter electromagnetic and acoustic radiation. It presents an account of the fundamental physical principles which are common to nearly all imaging systems. The book is divided into three parts. Part One deals with the mathematical and computational background to the subject. Part Two discusses the theory of quantitative coherent imaging, presenting the theoretical foundations used in a variety of applications. It looks at both acoustic and electromagnetic imaging systems. Part Three examines some of the data-processing techniques which are common to most types of imagery. It cites methods of deconvolution, image enhancement, and noise reduction. This book caters to the reader interested in different fields of research in imaging science. It explains the principles of coherent imaging and provides a text that covers the theoretical foundations of imaging science in an integrated form.