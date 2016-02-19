Quantitative Coherent Imaging
Quantitative Coherent Imaging: Theory, Methods and Some Applications discusses the principles of interpreting the structure and material properties of objects by the way in which they scatter electromagnetic and acoustic radiation. It presents an account of the fundamental physical principles which are common to nearly all imaging systems. The book is divided into three parts. Part One deals with the mathematical and computational background to the subject. Part Two discusses the theory of quantitative coherent imaging, presenting the theoretical foundations used in a variety of applications. It looks at both acoustic and electromagnetic imaging systems. Part Three examines some of the data-processing techniques which are common to most types of imagery. It cites methods of deconvolution, image enhancement, and noise reduction. This book caters to the reader interested in different fields of research in imaging science. It explains the principles of coherent imaging and provides a text that covers the theoretical foundations of imaging science in an integrated form.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part One Mathematical and Computational Background
1 Introduction
1.1 Signals and Images
1.2 Quantitative Coherent Imaging
1.3 Basic Equations and Problems
1.4 Resolution, Distortion, Fuzziness and Noise
1.5 About This Book
2 Fourier Transforms
2.1 The Dirac Delta Function
2.2 The Fourier Transform in 1D
2.3 Convolution and Correlation
2.4 Modulation and Demodulation
2.5 The Hilbert Transform and Quadrature Detection
2.6 The Analytic Signal
2.7 Filters
2.8 The Fourier Transform in 2D
2.9 The Sampling Theorem and Sinc Interpolation
2.10 The Discrete Fourier Transform
2.11 The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
2.12 Some Important Applications of the FFT
3 Scattering Theory
3.1 Green's Functions
3.2 Fields Generated by Sources
3.3 Fields Generated by Born Scatterers
3.4 Examples of Born Scattering
3.5 Field Equations and Wave Equations
Part Two Coherent Imaging Techniques
4 Quantitative Imaging of Layered Media
4.1 Pulse-Echo Experiments
4.2 Quantitative Electromagnetic Imaging of a Layered Dielectric
4.3 Quantitative Acoustic Imaging of a Layered Medium
4.4 Some Applications
5 Projection Tomography
5.1 Basic Principles
5.2 The Radon Transform
5.3 The Point Spread Function
5.4 The Projection Slice Theorem
6 Diffraction Tomography
6.1 Diffraction Tomography Using CW Fields
6.2 Diffraction Tomography Using Pulsed Fields
6.3 The Diffraction Slice Theorem
6.4 Quantitative Diffraction Tomography
7 Synthetic Aperture Imaging
7.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
7.2 Principles of SAR
7.3 Electromagnetic Scattering Theory for SAR
7.4 Polarization Effects
7.5 Quantitative Imaging with SAR
7.6 Synthetic Aperture Sonar
Part Three Data Processing
8 Deconvolution I: Linear Restoration
8.1 The Least Squares Method and The Orthogonality Principle
8.2 The Inverse Filter
8.3 The Weiner Filter
8.4 The Power Spectrum Equalization Filter
8.5 The Matched Filter
8.6 Constrained Deconvolution
8.7 A Linear Deconvolution Program: 2D Weiner Filter
9 Deconvolution II: Nonlinear Restoration
9.1 Bayes Rule and Bayesian Estimation
9.2 Maximum Likelihood Filter
9.3 Maximum a Posteriori Filter
9.4 Maximum Entropy Filter
9.5 Homomorphic Filtering
9.6 Blind Deconvolution
10 Deconvolution III: Super Resolution
10.1 Bandlimited Functions and Spectral Extrapolation
10.2 Linear Least Squares Method
10.3 Bayesian Estimation
10.4 Nonlinear Models and Methods
11 Image Enhancement
11.1 Simple Transforms
11.2 Histogram Equalization
11.3 Homomorphic Filtering
11.4 High Emphasis Filtering
11.5 AM, FM and Phase Imaging
12 Noise Reduction
12.1 The Lowpass Filter
12.2 The Neighborhood Averaging Filter
12.3 The Median Filter
Index
