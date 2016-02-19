Quantitative and Qualitative Microscopy
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Microscopy is a collection of papers that deals with microscopic techniques in statistical measures. This volume describes microscopy using sophisticated stains and dyes to advance observation of tests and experiments.
Section I describes autoradiography including micro chemical methods, high-resolution autoradiography, and single- or double-label quantitative autoradiography for use in imaging of brain activity patterns or determining cerebral physiology. Section II discusses the quantification of structures through statistical and computational methods including dynamic video imaging technology. Section III explains the use of tracers, toxins, or dyes in tracing neuronal connections. One paper addresses the use of small injections of axonally transported fluorescent tracers. Section IV explains staining technology such as using the silver impregnation method for frozen sections of human nervous tissue that are gathered from tissues preserved in formalin. Section V addresses freezing techniques and those using freeze-fracture methods in neurobiology. The text also discusses cryoprotection and other freezing methods to control ice crystals found in fixed or unfixed brain tissues. Section VI presents the combined and high-resolution methods in polarization microscopy and microscopic investigations.
Cellular biologists, micro-chemists, and scientific researchers in the field of micro- and cellular biology will appreciate this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 3
Preface
Volumes in Series
Section I Autoradiography
1. Autoradiographic and Microchemical Methods for Quantitation of Steroid Receptors
2. High-Resolution Autoradiographic Mapping of Drug and Hormone Receptors
3. High-Resolution Autoradiographic Imaging of Brain Activity Patterns with Radiolabeled 2-Deoxyglucose and Glucose
4. Double- and Single-Label Quantitative Autoradiography for Cerebral Physiology
5. Combination of Tritiated Thymidine Autoradiography and Neuropeptide Immunocytochemistry to Determine Birthdates and Migration Routes of Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone Neurons
Section II Quantification of Structures: Statistical and Computational Methods
6. Techniques and Technology for Dynamic Video Imaging of Cellular Fluorescence
7. Three-Dimensional Computer Reconstruction of Perforated Synapses
8. Determination of Numerical Density of Perforated and Nonperforated Synapses
9. Efficient and Unbiased Sampling of Nerve Fibers for Estimating Fiber Number and Size
10. Methods for Analyzing Neuronal Connections in Mammals
11. Image Analytic Techniques for Quantification of Immunohistochemical Staining in the Nervous System
12. Methods for Visualizing and Analyzing Individual Axon Arbors
Section III Tracing Neuronal Connections: Tracers, Toxins, and Dyes
13. Phaseolus vulgaris Leucoagglutinin Anterograde Axonal Transport Technique
14. Retrograde Axoplasmic Transport of Neurotoxins
15. Tracing Neuronal Connections in the Periphery: Renal Nerves
16. Small Injections of Axonally Transported Fluorescent Tracers
Section IV Staining Technology
17. Fluoro-Gold and 4-Acetamido-4'-isothiocyanostilbene-2,2,-disulfonic Acid: Use of Substituted Stilbenes in Neuroanatomical Studies
18. Silver Impregnation Method for Frozen Sections of Human Nervous Tissue Using Ammoniacal Silver-Dichromate Solution
19. Silver Impregnation Method for Neurons Using Synthetic Surfactants: A Contribution to Golgi Method
Section V Freezing Techniques
20. Use of Freeze-Fracture in Neurobiology
21. Cryoprotection and Freezing Methods to Control Ice Crystal Artifact in Frozen Sections of Fixed and Unfixed Brain Tissue
Section VI Combined and High-Resolution Methods
22. Double-Label [3H]2-Deoxyglucose and [14C]2-Deoxyglucose Method for Mapping Brain Activity Underlying Two Experimental Conditions in the Same Animal
23. Application of Incident Light Polarization Microscopy
24. Light Microscopic Localization of Drug and Neurotransmitter Receptors in the Brain
25. Light and Electron Microscopic Investigation of Somatostatin-Containing Neurons in the Central Nervous System
26. Reduced Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate-Diaphorase Histochemistry: Light and Electron Microscopic Investigations
Addendum
Addendum to Article [6]
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268170
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA