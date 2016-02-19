Quantifying Archaeology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126398601, 9781483295947

Quantifying Archaeology

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Shennan
eBook ISBN: 9781483295947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1988
Page Count: 364
Description

This book introduces archaeologists to the most important quantitative methods, from the initial description of archaeological data to techniques of multivariate analysis. These are presented in the context of familiar problems in archaeological practice, an approach designed to illustrate their relevance and to overcome the fear of mathematics from which archaeologists often suffer.

Readership

Archaeologists.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Quantifying Description. Picture Summaries of a Single Variable. Numerical Summaries of a Single Variable. An Introduction to Statistical Inference. The Chi-Squared Test. Beyond Chi-Squared: Describing Association between Two Nominal Scale Variables. Numeric Variables: The Normal Distribution. Relationships between Two Numeric Variables: Correlation and Regression. When the Regression Doesn't Fit. Facing Up to Complexity: Multiple Regression and Correlation. Numerical Classification in Archaeology. Simplifying Complex Spaces: The Role of Multivariate Analysis. Probabilistic Sampling in Archaeology. Conclusion. Appendix 1: Statistical Tables. Appendix 2: Computer Packages for Statistical Analysis. References. Index.

About the Author

Stephen Shennan

Dr. Stephen Shennan is a lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Southampton, where he has taught this subject to first-year students for several years.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

Reviews

@qu:"The text is very well written, and the author shows a particular concern for leading archaeology students through some actual applications of more difficult statistical tests and concepts." @source:--GEOARCHAEOLOGY @qu:"...Shennan's book is an important addition to the handful available which explain mathematical and computer techniques for archaeologists. It provides a firm grounding in statistics for the reader prepared to work his or her way through it... I am sure it will have a significant and beneficial impact on the discipline." @source:--JAMES DORAN, UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX (as seen in JOURNAL OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL SCIENCE)

Ratings and Reviews

