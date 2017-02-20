Quantifying and Managing Soil Functions in Earth’s Critical Zone, Volume 142

Chapter One: Soil Functions in Earth's Critical Zone: Key Results and Conclusions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Research Methods

3 Overview of Results

4 Discussion

Acknowledgment

Chapter Two: Soil Water Characteristics of European SoilTrEC Critical Zone Observatories

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Material and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

Appendix

Chapter Three: Reduced Subsurface Lateral Flow in Agroforestry System Is Balanced by Increased Water Retention Capacity: Rainfall Simulation and Model Validation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Interception of Subsurface Lateral Flow Through Enhanced Vertical Preferential Flow in an Agroforestry System Observed Using Dye-Tracing and Rainfall Simulation Experiments

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Effects of Dry and Wet Sieving of Soil on Identification and Interpretation of Microbial Community Composition

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Chapter Six: Soil Mineralogy Changes With Different Agricultural Practices During 8-Year Soil Development From the Parent Material of a Mollisol

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Material and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter Seven: Modeling Soil Aggregation at the Early Pedogenesis Stage From the Parent Material of a Mollisol Under Different Agricultural Practices

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter Eight: Quantifying the Incipient Development of Soil Structure and Functions Within a Glacial Forefield Chronosequence

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Site Description

3 Site Sampling and Analytical Methods

4 Input Parameters

5 Model Calibration

6 Results

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Nine: Factors Controlling Soil Structure Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration Across Different Climatic and Lithological Conditions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methodology and Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Chapter Ten: Integrated Critical Zone Model (1D-ICZ): A Tool for Dynamic Simulation of Soil Functions and Soil Structure

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Eleven: Modeling the Impact of Carbon Amendments on Soil Ecosystem Functions Using the 1D-ICZ Model

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Chapter Twelve: Valuation of Soil Ecosystem Services

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results

Acknowledgments

Chapter Thirteen: European Contribution Towards a Global Assessment of Agricultural Soil Organic Carbon Stocks