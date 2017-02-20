Quantifying and Managing Soil Functions in Earth’s Critical Zone, Volume 142
1st Edition
Combining Experimentation and Mathematical Modelling
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Soil Functions in Earth's Critical Zone: Key Results and Conclusions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Research Methods
- 3 Overview of Results
- 4 Discussion
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Two: Soil Water Characteristics of European SoilTrEC Critical Zone Observatories
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Material and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Appendix
Chapter Three: Reduced Subsurface Lateral Flow in Agroforestry System Is Balanced by Increased Water Retention Capacity: Rainfall Simulation and Model Validation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Interception of Subsurface Lateral Flow Through Enhanced Vertical Preferential Flow in an Agroforestry System Observed Using Dye-Tracing and Rainfall Simulation Experiments
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Effects of Dry and Wet Sieving of Soil on Identification and Interpretation of Microbial Community Composition
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Six: Soil Mineralogy Changes With Different Agricultural Practices During 8-Year Soil Development From the Parent Material of a Mollisol
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Material and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Modeling Soil Aggregation at the Early Pedogenesis Stage From the Parent Material of a Mollisol Under Different Agricultural Practices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Quantifying the Incipient Development of Soil Structure and Functions Within a Glacial Forefield Chronosequence
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Site Description
- 3 Site Sampling and Analytical Methods
- 4 Input Parameters
- 5 Model Calibration
- 6 Results
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Factors Controlling Soil Structure Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration Across Different Climatic and Lithological Conditions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology and Methods
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Ten: Integrated Critical Zone Model (1D-ICZ): A Tool for Dynamic Simulation of Soil Functions and Soil Structure
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eleven: Modeling the Impact of Carbon Amendments on Soil Ecosystem Functions Using the 1D-ICZ Model
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Twelve: Valuation of Soil Ecosystem Services
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology
- 3 Results
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Thirteen: European Contribution Towards a Global Assessment of Agricultural Soil Organic Carbon Stocks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Data and Methods
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix Agricultural Soil Organic Carbon Stocks, Countries
Description
Quantifying and Managing Soil Functions in Earth’s Critical Zone: Combining Experimentation and Mathematical Modelling, Volume 142, the latest in the Advances in Agronomy series continues its reputation as a leading reference and first-rate source for the latest research in agronomy.
Each volume contains an eclectic group of reviews by leading scientists throughout the world. Five volumes are published yearly, ensuring that the authors’ contributions are disseminated to the readership in a timely manner. As always, the subjects covered are varied and exemplary of the myriad of subject matter dealt with by this long-running serial.
Key Features
- Includes numerous, timely, state-of-the-art reviews on the latest advancements in agronomy
- Features distinguished, well recognized authors from around the world
- Builds upon this venerable and iconic review series
- Covers the extensive variety and breadth of subject matter in the crop and soil sciences
Readership
Scientists and practitioners in academe, government, and industry and students in an array of fields including crop and soil sciences, agronomy, plant biology, and environmental sciences. The readership spans the globe
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122235
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128122228
About the Serial Editors
Donald Sparks Serial Editor
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA