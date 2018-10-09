Quality, Value, and Patient Safety in Orthopedic Surgery, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 49-4

Knee and Hip Reconstruction

1. The Role of Patient Education in Arthritis Management: The Utility of Technology

2. Improving Total Joint Replacement with Continuous Quality Improvement Methods and Tools

3. Professional Formation of Physicians Focused on Improving Quality of Care: How Do We Get There?

4. Walk a Mile in the Leadership’s Shoes: Why Focus on Quality Improvement?

5. Osteolysis as it Pertains to Total Hip Arthroplasty

Trauma

6. The Role of Value-Based Implants in Orthopaedic Trauma

7. The Role of Business Education in the Orthopaedic Curriculum

Pediatrics

8. Quality, Safety and Value in Pediatric Spine Surgery

9. Perioperative Safety: Keeping our Children Safe in the Operating Room

10. Standardization of Care of Common Pediatric Fractures

11. MRI Safety with Orthopaedic Implants

Hand and Wrist

12. Cost, Value, and Patient Satisfaction in Carpal Tunnel Surgery

Should and Elbow

13. Practicing Cost-Conscious Shoulder Surgery

14. The Volume-Value Relationship in Shoulder Arthroplasty

Foot & Ankle

15. Patient Safety: Driving After Foot and Ankle Surgery

16. Optimizing Outpatient Total Ankle Replacement from Clinic to Pain Management