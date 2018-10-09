Quality, Value, and Patient Safety in Orthopedic Surgery, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 49-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Knee and Hip Reconstruction
1. The Role of Patient Education in Arthritis Management: The Utility of Technology
2. Improving Total Joint Replacement with Continuous Quality Improvement Methods and Tools
3. Professional Formation of Physicians Focused on Improving Quality of Care: How Do We Get There?
4. Walk a Mile in the Leadership’s Shoes: Why Focus on Quality Improvement?
5. Osteolysis as it Pertains to Total Hip Arthroplasty
Trauma
6. The Role of Value-Based Implants in Orthopaedic Trauma
7. The Role of Business Education in the Orthopaedic Curriculum
Pediatrics
8. Quality, Safety and Value in Pediatric Spine Surgery
9. Perioperative Safety: Keeping our Children Safe in the Operating Room
10. Standardization of Care of Common Pediatric Fractures
11. MRI Safety with Orthopaedic Implants
Hand and Wrist
12. Cost, Value, and Patient Satisfaction in Carpal Tunnel Surgery
Should and Elbow
13. Practicing Cost-Conscious Shoulder Surgery
14. The Volume-Value Relationship in Shoulder Arthroplasty
Foot & Ankle
15. Patient Safety: Driving After Foot and Ankle Surgery
16. Optimizing Outpatient Total Ankle Replacement from Clinic to Pain Management
Description
This issue of Orthopedics Clinics will survey a broad range of topics across sub-specialty areas on Quality, Value, and Patient Safety in Orthopedic Surgery. Each issue in the series is edited by an experienced team of surgeons from the prestigious Campbell Clinic. Articles in this issue will cover the following topics: Improving Joint Replacement with Continuous Quality Improvement Methods and Tools, Osteolysis as it Pertains to Total Hip Arthroplasty, Perioperative Safety, Pediatric Spine Surgery, Standardization of Care of Common Pediatric Fractures, The volume-value relationship in shoulder arthroplasty, Practicing cost-conscious shoulder surgery, Patient Safety with Driving after Foot and Ankle Surgery, Optimizing Outpatient Total Ankle Replacement from Clinic to Pain Management, The Role of Generic Implants in Orthopaedic Trauma, and The Role of Business Education in the Orthopaedic Curriculum, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640947
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640930
About the Authors
Frederick Azar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee