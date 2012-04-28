Quality of Life Issues in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738526, 9781455743988

Quality of Life Issues in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Suephy Chen
eBook ISBN: 9781455743988
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738526
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th April 2012
Page Count: 600
Description

This issue defines the concepts and outlines the concerns surrounding quality of life issues in dermatology.  Articles review the concepts of general versus disease-specific measures and include Patient Preference QOL Measures, and Review of Children and Family QOL Measures.  Disease specific QOL topics are also included, such as Melanoma, Acne, and Eczema.

About the Authors

Suephy Chen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology

