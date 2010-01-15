Quality of Life, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718591

Quality of Life, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Brad Dicianno Rory Cooper
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718591
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include: Brain Computer Interfaces; Computer Access; Environmental Control; Transportation Safety; Prosthetics; Control Interfaces; Telerehabilitation; Augmentative Communication; Future Clinical Implementation of Technology;Technology in Low Income Countries; Virtual Coach; Robotics; Handcycles; Wheelchair Basketball Quantification.

About the Authors

Brad Dicianno Author

Rory Cooper Author

