Quality of Experience Paradigm in Multimedia Services
1st Edition
Application to OTT Video Streaming and VoIP Services
Description
The analysis of QoE is not an easy task, especially for multimedia services, because all the factors (technical and non-technical) that directly or indirectly influence the user-perceived quality have to be considered.
This book describes different methods to investigate users’ QoE from the viewpoint of technical and non-technical parameters using multimedia services. It discusses the subjective methods for both controlled and uncontrolled environments. Collected datasets are used to analyze users’ profiles, which sheds light on key factors to help network service providers understand end-users’ behavior and expectations. Important adaptive video streaming technologies are discussed that run on unmanaged networks to achieve certain QoS features.
The authors present a scheduling method to allocate resources to the end-user based on users’ QoE and optimizes the power efficiency of users’ device for LTE-A. Lastly, two key aspects of 5G networks are presented: QoE using multimedia services (VoIP and video), and power-saving model for mobile device and virtual base station.
Key Features
- Features two proven methods to collect datasets for assessing the user's QoE
- Investigates client-based HTTP rate adaptive video streaming algorithms over TCP protocol to regulate the user's QoE
- Discusses VoIP service and focuses on a QoE driven downlink scheduling method for LTE-A technology
- Introduces the concept of 'quality of experience' presenting all parameters which directly or indirectly influence the user’s satisfaction within two well-used Internet services, multimedia OTT streaming and Voice over IP
Readership
Researchers, engineers, students and academics within the field of multimedia services, networks and telecommunication systems who wish to focus on improving user satisfaction with multimedia services
Table of Contents
1. Background and Contextual Study
2. Methodologies for Subjective Video Streaming QoE Assessment
3. Regulating QoE for Adaptive Video Streaming
4. QoE-based Power Efficient LTE Downlink Scheduler
5. QoE and Power-saving Model for 5G Network
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481093
About the Author
Muhammad Mushtaq
Muhammad-Sajid Mushtaq is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC), France. His research interests include Machine Learning, QoE, and QoS of heterogeneous networks..
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC), Paris, France
Abdelhamid Mellouk
Abdelhamid Mellouk is a permanent Full Professor at the University of Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC), France. Head of several executive national and international positions, he has held several leadership offices in IEEE Communications Society Technical Committees and has published/coordinated more than ten books in addition to numerous keynotes and plenary talks in flagship venues.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC), France