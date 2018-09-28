Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences
6th Edition
Description
Make sure you have the most up-to-date quality management information available! Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences, 6th Edition gives you complete access to both quality management and quality control information for all major imaging modalities. This edition includes a new chapter on digital imaging and quality control procedures for electronic image monitors and PACS, revisions to the mammography chapter, updated legislative content, and current ACR accreditation requirements. It also features step-by-step QM procedures complete with full-size evaluation forms and instructions on how to evaluate equipment and document results. The only text of its kind on the market, Papp’s is a great tool to help you prepare for the ARRT Advanced Level Examination in Quality Management.
Key Features
- Special icon identifies federal standards throughout the text alert you to government regulations important to quality management.
- Includes QM for all imaging sciences including fluoroscopy, CT, MRI, sonography and mammography.
- Strong pedagogy aids in comprehension and includes learning objectives, chapter outline, key terms (with definitions in glossary), student experiments, and review questions at the end of each chapter.
- Step-by-step QM procedures offer instructions on how to evaluate equipment, and full-sized sample evaluation forms offer practice in documenting results.
- A practice exam on Evolve includes 200 randomizable practice exam questions for the ARRT advanced certification examination in QM, and includes answers with rationales.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Quality Management
2. Quality Improvement Tools and Procedures
3. Image Quality
4. Film/Screen Image Receptor Systems
5. Quality Control of X-ray Generators and Ancillary Radiographic Equipment
6. Radiographic Image Artifacts
7. Quality Control of Fluoroscopic Equipment
8. Quality Control of Digital X-ray Systems
9. Mammographic Quality Standards
10. Quality Control in Computed Tomography
11. Quality Control for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
12. Ultrasound Equipment Quality Assurance
13. Quality Assurance in Nuclear Medicine
Appendix A Agencies, Organizations, and Committees in Quality Assurance
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635868
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323512374
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635844
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635851
About the Author
Jeffrey Papp
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physics and Diagnostic Imaging, College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL