Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences
4th Edition
Description
With this single resource, you can access quality management and quality control information for all major imaging modalities! Updated with the latest changes in technology and federal regulations, Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences provides a thorough description of Quality Management and explains why it is so important to imaging technology. Step-by-step QM procedures include full-size evaluation forms, with instructions on how to evaluate equipment and document results. This book also helps you prepare effectively for the ARRT advanced certification exam in quality management.
Key Features
- Coverage of quality management is included for ALL imaging sciences, with chapters devoted to QM for fluoroscopy, CT, MRI, sonography, and mammography.
- Step-by-step QM procedures offer instructions on how to evaluate equipment, and full-sized sample evaluation forms offer practice in documenting results.
- Student-friendly features include learning objectives, chapter outlines, key terms (with definitions in glossary), and review questions at the end of each chapter.
- A special icon identifies current government regulations important to quality management.
- A practice exam on Evolve includes 200 randomizable, practice exam questions for the ARRT advanced certification examination in QM, and includes answers with rationales.
- Student experiments on Evolve let students complete lab assignments and print out answers on computer, and may be modified by instructors to fit their classroom needs.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Quality Management
2. Quality Management Tools and Procedures
3. Film/Screen Image Receptors, Darkrooms, and Viewing Conditions
4. Film Processing
5. Processor Quality Control
6. Silver Recovery
7. Quality Control of X-Ray Generators and Ancillary Radiographic Equipment
8. Quality Control of Fluoroscopic Equipment
9. Advanced Imaging Equipment
10. Outcomes Assessment of Radiographic Images
11. Mammographic Quality Standards
12. Quality Control in Computed Tomography
13. Quality Control for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
14. Ultrasound Equipment Quality Assurance
15. Quality Assurance in Nuclear Medicine
Appendix A. Review of Radiographic Quality
Appendix B. Agencies, Organizations, and Committees in Quality Assurance
Bibliography
Glossary
Answers to Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 5th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323067485
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277105
About the Author
Jeffrey Papp
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physics and Diagnostic Imaging, College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL