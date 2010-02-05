Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057615, 9780323067485

Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences

4th Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Papp
eBook ISBN: 9780323067485
eBook ISBN: 9780323277105
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th February 2010
Page Count: 352
Description

With this single resource, you can access quality management and quality control information for all major imaging modalities! Updated with the latest changes in technology and federal regulations, Quality Management in the Imaging Sciences provides a thorough description of Quality Management and explains why it is so important to imaging technology. Step-by-step QM procedures include full-size evaluation forms, with instructions on how to evaluate equipment and document results. This book also helps you prepare effectively for the ARRT advanced certification exam in quality management.

Key Features

  • Coverage of quality management is included for ALL imaging sciences, with chapters devoted to QM for fluoroscopy, CT, MRI, sonography, and mammography.

  • Step-by-step QM procedures offer instructions on how to evaluate equipment, and full-sized sample evaluation forms offer practice in documenting results.

  • Student-friendly features include learning objectives, chapter outlines, key terms (with definitions in glossary), and review questions at the end of each chapter.

  • A special icon identifies current government regulations important to quality management.

  • A practice exam on Evolve includes 200 randomizable, practice exam questions for the ARRT advanced certification examination in QM, and includes answers with rationales.

  • Student experiments on Evolve let students complete lab assignments and print out answers on computer, and may be modified by instructors to fit their classroom needs.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Quality Management

2. Quality Management Tools and Procedures

3. Film/Screen Image Receptors, Darkrooms, and Viewing Conditions

4. Film Processing

5. Processor Quality Control

6. Silver Recovery

7. Quality Control of X-Ray Generators and Ancillary Radiographic Equipment

8. Quality Control of Fluoroscopic Equipment

9. Advanced Imaging Equipment

10. Outcomes Assessment of Radiographic Images

11. Mammographic Quality Standards

12. Quality Control in Computed Tomography

13. Quality Control for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

14. Ultrasound Equipment Quality Assurance

15. Quality Assurance in Nuclear Medicine

 

Appendix A. Review of Radiographic Quality

Appendix B. Agencies, Organizations, and Committees in Quality Assurance

Bibliography

Glossary

Answers to Review Questions

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323067485
eBook ISBN:
9780323277105

About the Author

Jeffrey Papp

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physics and Diagnostic Imaging, College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL

