Quality Management in Plastics Processing
1st Edition
Description
Quality Management in Plastics Processing provides a structured approach to the techniques of quality management, also covering topics of relevance to plastics processors. The book’s focus isn’t just on implementation of formal quality systems, such as ISO 9001, but about real world, practical guidance in establishing good quality management. Ultimately, improved quality management delivers better products, higher customer satisfaction, increased sales, and reduced operation costs.
The book helps practitioners who are wondering how to begin implementing quality management techniques in their business focus on key management and technical issues, including raw materials, processing, and operations. It is a roadmap for all company operations, from people, product design, sales/marketing, and production – all of which are impacted by, and involved in, the implementation of an effective quality management system.
Readers in the plastics processing industry will find this comprehensive book to be a valuable resource.
Key Features
- Helps readers deliver better products, higher customer satisfaction, and increased profits with easily applicable guidance for the plastics industry
- Provides engineers and technical personnel with the tools they need to start a process of continuous improvement in their company
- Presents practical guidance to help plastics processing companies organize, stimulate, and complete effective quality improvement projects
Readership
Engineers working with a range of plastic processing techniques, including injection moulding, extrusion, blow moulding, thermoforming, rotational moulding, and others
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction to quality management
- 1.1 Where we are going
- 1.2 The drivers for quality management
- 1.3 What is quality?
- 1.4 A short history of quality management
- 1.5 Quality management and not simply quality control
- 1.6 The importance of quality costs
- 1.7 Performance indicators
- 1.8 Quality management - where are you now?
- 1.9 Financial management - where are you now?
- 1.10 Technical management - where are you now?
- 1.11 Awareness and information - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 2: Organising for quality management
- 2.1 Getting started
- 2.2 Who is responsible?
- 2.3 Organising for quality assurance and control
- 2.4 Quality assurance and control organisation - where are you now?
- 2.5 Organising for quality improvement
- 2.6 Quality circles
- 2.7 Quality improvement teams - 1
- 2.8 Quality improvement teams - 2
- 2.9 Quality improvement organisation - where are you now?
- 2.10 Quality improvement projects
- 2.11 Quality improvement projects - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 3: Targeting and controlling the cost of poor quality
- 3.1 Quality costs - overview
- 3.2 Quality costs - the models
- 3.3 Quality costs - PAF model
- 3.4 Quality costs - process cost model
- 3.5 Quality costs - ABC model
- 3.6 Quality costs in plastics processing
- 3.7 Starting out
- 3.8 Integrating quality costs into the accounts
- 3.9 Setting targets
- 3.10 Reporting quality costs
- 3.11 Capital expenditure
- 3.12 Quality costs - where are you now?
- 3.13 Targeting and controlling - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 4: Quality management systems and standards
- 4.1 What do you want your QMS to deliver?
- 4.2 Does a QMS deliver quality?
- 4.3 The 7 quality management principles and Plan-Do-Check-Act
- 4.4 The process approach - an overview
- 4.5 Manufacturing processes - a global view
- 4.6 Manufacturing processes - a detailed view
- 4.7 An overview of ISO 9001
- 4.8 Organisation context requirements of ISO 9001
- 4.9 Leadership requirements of ISO 9001
- 4.10 Planning requirements of ISO 9001
- 4.11 Support requirements of ISO 9001 - 1
- 4.12 Support requirements of ISO 9001 - 2
- 4.13 Operation requirements of ISO 9001 - 1
- 4.14 Operation requirements of ISO 9001 - 2
- 4.15 Performance evaluation requirements of ISO 9001
- 4.16 Improvement requirements of ISO 9001
- 4.17 Documented information
- 4.18 Quality planning
- 4.19 Risk-based thinking
- 4.20 Internal auditing
- 4.21 External auditing
- 4.22 Quality management standards - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 5: Statistical process control (SPC)
- 5.1 What is SPC?
- 5.2 Variable and attribute data, special and random variation
- 5.3 Sampling and the normal distribution
- 5.4 Can we make it OK? - capability and the normal distribution
- 5.5 Capability - spread
- 5.6 Capability - location
- 5.7 Are we making it OK? - variables and attributes control charts
- 5.8 Variables control charts - range and average
- 5.9 Using a simple variables control chart
- 5.10 Range chart alarms - normal variation and points outside the control limits
- 5.11 Range chart alarms - runs (above/below) and runs (up/down)
- 5.12 Range chart alarms - 2/3 of points in middle and 1/3 of points in the outer
- 5.13 Range chart alarms - other alarms
- 5.14 Average chart alarms - range control and points outside control limits
- 5.15 Average chart alarms - runs (above/below) and runs (up/down)
- 5.16 Average chart alarms - 2/3 of points in middle and 1/3 of points in the outer
- 5.17 Other control charts for variables
- 5.18 Variables control charts for individual measurements
- 5.19 Attributes control charts
- 5.20 Using attributes control charts
- 5.21 Control charts - where are you now?
- 5.22 The process capability study
- 5.23 Improving process capability
- 5.24 Capability studies - where are you now?
- 5.25 Implementing SPC in plastics processing - the process
- 5.26 Implementing SPC in plastics processing - a simple approach
- 5.27 Evaluating the effectiveness of SPC
- 5.28 Implementation - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 6: Acceptance sampling
- 6.1 Sampling systems approaches to quality
- 6.2 Sampling systems - general
- 6.3 Sampling systems - the choices
- 6.4 Using sampling systems
- 6.5 Sampling plans - the details
- 6.6 Sampling systems - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 7: Tools for quality management and improvement
- 7.1 Quality management and improvement tools
- 7.2 Flow charts
- 7.3 Check sheets
- 7.4 Cause and effect charts (root cause analysis)
- 7.5 Pareto analysis
- 7.6 Histograms
- 7.7 Scatter diagrams
- 7.8 Relations diagrams
- 7.9 Tree diagrams
- 7.10 Affinity diagrams
- 7.11 Matrix diagrams
- 7.12 Arrow diagrams
- 7.13 Process decision program charts
- 7.14 Quality tools - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 8: Design quality management
- 8.1 What makes a quality design?
- 8.2 The product design specification
- 8.3 Material and process selection
- 8.4 Basic design rules for plastics products
- 8.5 Design for manufacture
- 8.6 Design for assembly
- 8.7 Design for recycling and sustainability
- 8.8 Design fundamentals - where are you now?
- 8.9 The APQP design process
- 8.10 Quality function deployment (QFD) - the house of quality
- 8.11 Design FMEA - 1
- 8.12 Design FMEA - 2
- 8.13 Design and other drawings for plastics products
- 8.14 Plastic parts and tolerances
- 8.15 Designing quality into the product - ‘off-line’ quality control (DOE)
- 8.16 Design tools - where are you now?
- 8.17 Design teams and processes - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 9: Raw materials quality management
- 9.1 The basics
- 9.2 The materials team and raw material quality
- 9.3 The supplier management process
- 9.4 Supplier assessment - the basics
- 9.5 Supplier assessment - the extras
- 9.6 Quality improvement with suppliers
- 9.7 Purchase specifications
- 9.8 Price and cost at suppliers
- 9.9 Purchasing quality - where are you now?
- 9.10 Assessing inwards goods
- 9.11 AQL/SPC at inwards goods
- 9.12 Resin control - as delivered
- 9.13 Resin control - test pieces and products
- 9.14 Raw materials control - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 10: Processing quality management
- 10.1 Process design and development
- 10.2 Process and machinery FMEA
- 10.3 Control planning and control plans
- 10.4 Process setting
- 10.5 Product and process validation
- 10.6 Pre-control (zone charts)
- 10.7 Inspection, pre-control or control charts?
- 10.8 Engineering process control (EPC)
- 10.9 Integrating SPC and EPC
- 10.10 Injection moulding - scientific moulding
- 10.11 Injection moulding - multivariate analysis
- 10.12 Injection moulding - managing variables
- 10.13 Injection moulding - managing attributes
- 10.14 Extrusion - managing variables
- 10.15 Extrusion - using variables data
- 10.16 Extrusion - managing attributes
- 10.17 Blow moulding
- 10.18 Thermoforming
- 10.19 Rotational moulding
- 10.20 Processing systems - where are you now?
- 10.21 Processing - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Chapter 11: Operations quality management
- 11.1 Measuring sales quality
- 11.2 Improving sales quality
- 11.3 Accounting quality
- 11.4 General office quality
- 11.5 Operations - where are you now?
- Key tips
- Appendices
- Appendix 1 Standard SPC formulae for variables and attributes charts
- Appendix 2 Standard SPC constants for variables charts
- Appendix 3 Sample standard SPC chart for variables (X and R)
- Appendix 4 Pz table for % nonconforming
- Appendix 5 Precision and accuracy
- Appendix 6 Measurement systems analysis
- Appendix 7 Evaluating measurement systems
- Postscript
- Abbreviations and acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 17th November 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021262
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020821
About the Author
Robin Kent
Dr Robin Kent has a B.Eng.(Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Monash University (Australia) and a Ph.D. in Polymer Physics from the University of Surrey (UK)). He has been involved with polymer processing since 1971 and has worked as Technical Director for several of the major plastics processing and window systems companies in UK and Europe.
He has published over 400 technical and management papers on plastics and windows and 6 books on plastics processing. He regularly lectures on energy management in plastics processing and materials technology throughout the world. He has chaired 5 committees setting standards for the UK plastics and window industry and is a regular judge for major plastics and glazing industry awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tangram Technology Ltd.