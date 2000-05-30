Quality Management for the Technology Sector

There are many standards, methods and perhaps most confusing, but most importantly of all acronyms in use in the field of quality management, and especially so in the field of technology-based products. From the seemingly simple concepts of ISO 9000 (and the military MIL standards from which that grew) to statistical and analytical methods like Statistical Process Control (SPC) the range of complexity and compliance is staggering. What the average quality engineer or manager needs is a simple guide to what these are, how they relate to one another and most critically how to take advantage of and implement the benefits of each. This book provides that guidance.

Written by a quality consultant with over 20 years experience in precisely these fields, including work with the US Defense Department, Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, and many other leading companies, this book provides an easily digestible toolbox of solutions to quality and management problems for every engineer, manager and even student looking for those answers for the medium to high-technology sector manufacturing company. This is a highly practical book which includes all the major topics in quality as well as case studies from relevant real-world situations yet without the need to wade through reams of reference materials and international standards verbiage. If you need to get to the bottom of problems like these, you need this book.