Quality Management for the Technology Sector
1st Edition
There are many standards, methods and perhaps most confusing, but most importantly of all acronyms in use in the field of quality management, and especially so in the field of technology-based products. From the seemingly simple concepts of ISO 9000 (and the military MIL standards from which that grew) to statistical and analytical methods like Statistical Process Control (SPC) the range of complexity and compliance is staggering. What the average quality engineer or manager needs is a simple guide to what these are, how they relate to one another and most critically how to take advantage of and implement the benefits of each. This book provides that guidance.
Written by a quality consultant with over 20 years experience in precisely these fields, including work with the US Defense Department, Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, and many other leading companies, this book provides an easily digestible toolbox of solutions to quality and management problems for every engineer, manager and even student looking for those answers for the medium to high-technology sector manufacturing company. This is a highly practical book which includes all the major topics in quality as well as case studies from relevant real-world situations yet without the need to wade through reams of reference materials and international standards verbiage. If you need to get to the bottom of problems like these, you need this book.
Targetted at the Technology company engineer and quality manager Highly illustrated, comprehensive subject coverage Practical examples and case studies used throughout
Quality professionals in any manufacturer, OEM, or supplier allied with defence, automotive, aerospace, telecomms, electronics or any other technology-based industry. Engineers working in the same fields.
- Managing for Quality in the High Tech Environment. 2. The Continuous Improvement Concept 3. Finding your Customers Both Internally & Externally. 4. Quality Measurement Systems. 5. Problem Solving. 6. Systems Failure Analysis. 7. Employee Involvement and Empowerment. 8 Corrective Action Boards and Focus Teams. 9. Statistics for Non-statisticians. 10. Statistical Process Control. 11. ANOVA, Taguchi, and other Design of Experiments Techniques. 12. Quality Function Development. 13. Inventory Management and its Relation to Quality. 14. Value Improvement. 15 Supplier Teaming and Procurement Quality Assurance. 16. D1-9000, ISO 9000, MIL-Q-9858 and MIL-STD-1520. 17. Disposition and Corrective Action. 18 Putting it all Together. 19 Case Studies. Index
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 30th May 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750673167
Joseph Berk
Joseph Berk has over 25 years experience in the electronics, biomedical, aerospace, marine, ordnance, electro-optical, material handling equipment, recreational vehicle, and consumer goods industries. Mr. Berk is the author of several books on continuous improvement, as well as articles in National Defense, Contract Management, Test Engineering, Inland Business, PC World, Manage, and other publications. Mr. Berk is a California State Polytechnic University adjunct faculty member and an expert witness on product assurance, statistical analysis, and manufacturing issues. Mr. Berk has BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA from Pepperdine University.
Susan Berk
'The book addresses the two major areas of Quality, people managment and technical expertise. This is refreshing because it treats these topics openly and honestly, noting the pitfalls of specific Quality initiatives as well as the benefits.' - Douglas Caldwell, Management Visibility, The Boeing Company 'The book provides a great treatment of current continuous improvement tools and technologies. The material...is direct, to the point and is easy to read. Although many of the concepts are quantitative, Berk's use of examples and case studies makes the material easy to follow.' - Jerry Ricketts, Vice President, Operations, OEA Aerospace 'I would highly recommend this book not just to quality assurance professionals, but to professionals in all disciplines.' - John W. Gozza, Quality Assurance Manager, Composite Structures LLC. This practical, no-nonsense book speaks to many of the needs of quality practitioners in technology based industries. The work provides a succinct yet comprehensive perspective of a number of the available quality tools and techniques. Tables, diagrams, charts and three case studies illuminate the management principles and technical practices discussed. -Quality Progress The book is practically based with a wealth of examples from technology industries, presented in user-friendly scenarios and dialogues. -Quality World