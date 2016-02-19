Quality in Translation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080102832, 9781483137391

Quality in Translation

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IIIrd Congress of the International Federation of Translators (FIT), Bad Godesberg, 1959

Editors: E. Cary R. W. Jumpelt
eBook ISBN: 9781483137391
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 568
Description

Quality in Translation is a compilation of papers from the ""Proceedings of the Third Congress of the International Federation of Translators."" This collection discusses the quality methods and criteria of translation, the training of translators, practical measures in translating, and terminologies. This text describes what a good translation should be. This book analyzes the problems encountered when translating from one language to another: language thought patterns, occurrence of transformations during translations, and the range of interpretability.
Another concern this book addresses is the dilemma of quality versus quantity, especially in scientific materials when more studies need to be translated for wider exposure to the scientific community. The training of translators covers how Russian students are selected, the training methods, and emphasis on peculiarities of the English and Russian languages. Practical matters include choosing the right translator for the right job or subject, as well as some advice for clients seeking translators for embassy work. The terminological aspects in translating include the translator's confidence with his choice of words and how he uses a scientist's new coined words instead of his employing similar terminologies used by the scientist's colleagues. This book also cites the accomplishments of the International Committee for the Co-ordination of Terminological Activities.
Translators and students studying foreign languages, overseas workers, consulate staff, linguists and administrators of international companies will find this book relevant.

Table of Contents


Préface

I. Séance D'Ouverture—Opening Session

Compte Rendu Sommaire

Discours Inaugural

Discours

II. La Qualité en Matiere de Traduction Littéraire. Quality in Literary Translation

L'Indispensable Débat

Enquête

G. Mounin

G. Ancenys

D. Arban

G. Arout

R. Aubenas

A. José Axelrad

P. Borgelot

M. Boucher

A. Brierre

R. Caillois

J. Chastel

H. Claireau

M. Diehl

V. Dizon

J. Dutourd

C.Elsen

M-T. Granjal de Souza-Roza

G. Guillemot-Magitot

P. Humbourg

B. Lesfargues

J. F. Loloum

E. Paul Margueritte

A. Maurois

J-J. Mayoux

A. Meynieux

M. Mohrt

M.Nathan

C. Noël

A. Mathilde Paraf et P. Paraf

A. Picard

A. Pierhal

E. Poulenard

R. Queneau

N. Reznikoff

A. Sabatier

K-E. Sjöden

G. Truc

H. Valot

Société des Gens de Lettres de France

Société Française des Traducteurs

A. Cavens

R. de Cnodder

Mme Dussart-Debèfre

R. Guiette

J. Gyory

M. Hélin

P. Mertens-Fonck

J. Rolland

H. Tomme

L. Bopp

G. Bridel

E. Buenzod

H. Zbinden

M. Zermatten

A-L. Czerny

E. Swiezawski

G. Ràba

V. Ramos

J. Ure (Types of Translation and Translatability)

The Bodley Head Ltd.

M. Bullock

Methuen and Co.

T. Savory

J.K. Balbir

A. A. A. Fyzee

H. Kabir

P. Machwe

H. Mehta

V. Raghavan

C. P. Ramaswami Aiyar

L. Ray

S. Wadia

D. Enrique Aguado

Editorial Aguilar

D. Camilo José de Cela

M. Alvarez Franco

A. Ayensa Sanchez de Leon

J. Lopez de Toro

E. Pocar

G. Raffaele Luzzatto

A. M. Rothbauer

H. P. Kövari

H. Schreiber

F. Wild

J. Wirl

K. Ziak

H. von Doderer

E. Graf Wickenburg

H. M. Braem

R. Italiaander

R. Paqué

K. Thieme

H. Th. Asbeck

F. Augustin

H. Manger

Z. Gorjan

F. Albreht

B. Borko

M. Djuric

R. Branko

V. Jankovic

R. Dimitrijevic

P. Dzadzic

F. Filipovic

J. Gradisnik

V. Jesenik

M. Protic

S. Skerl

Rencontre Internationale des Traducteurs Littéraires

Conférence

Adresse Inaugurale

La Traduction Moyen Efficace d'Échange Culturel

Men of Good Will

Von Übersetzen und von der Qualität des Übersetzens

III. La Qualité en Matiere de Traduction Scientifique et Technique. Quality in Scientific and Technical Translation

Methodological Approaches to Science Translation

Section 1. Methods and Criteria

Quality in Translation

On the Problems of Quality in Translation: Basic Considerations

La Traduction Automatique des Langues: Etat present de la Recherche

Quality versus Quantity in Scientific Translation

Communication

Quality from the Scientific Publisher's Point of View

Quelques Critères de Qualité dans les Traductions Techniques

Zwei Grundbegriffe zur Bestimmung der Übersetzungsqualität

Impact of Translation Activities on the Work of Scientific Institutions and Research Centres

L'Influence de la Revision sur la Qualité des Traductions Scientifiques

Section 2. Training of Translators

Training Translators

Über die Ausbildung der Übersetzer und Dolmetscher

Some Unique Problems in the Development of Qualified Translators of Scientific Russian

Section 3. Practical Measures

Die Vorbereitung von Übersetzerpraktikanten

Normalisation des Conditions de Travail des Traducteurs Libres

Suggestions for Users of Translations

Accurate Translations—The Ambassadors of Foreign Trade

ASLIB Register of Specialist Translators

Selection of Translators for the Register of Specialist Translators in the Netherlands

Register of Specialist Translators in Western Germany

Attestation of Experience and Qualifications

Section 4. Terminological Aspects

Die Struktur der Sprachlichen Begriffswelt und ihre Darstellung in Wörterbüchern

Terminological Perplexities emphasize the Necessity for Collaboration on Terminology

Ohne durchorganisierte Zusammenarbeit keine Qualität der Terminologie

La Nécessité de créer un Service de Renseignements destiné a s'occuper de Problèmes linguistiques, surtout terminologiques

International Committee for the Co-ordination of Terminological Activities

Summary of the Symposium on Scientific and Technical Translation

IV. Varia

Les Aspects Nouveaux de la Traduction dans les communautés Européennes

Le Traducteur devant l'Evolution du Langage Juridique et Economique

Le Traducteur des Emissions Radiophoniques

The Translator's Role in Information Services

Échange de Traducteurs

Intervention faite au nom de la Section des Traducteurs du P.E.N.- Club Polonais

V. Le IIIe Congrès de la Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs—Third Congress of the International Federation of Translators

IIIème Congrès Statutaire de la Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs

Résolutions et Recommandations du IIIème Congrès de la FIT

Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs (FIT). Statuts

Les Organes de la FIT

Résolutions et Recommandations du Ier Congrès de la FIT

Résolutions et Recommandations du IIIème Congrès de la FIT

Recommendations of the International Conference of Asian and Middle East Translators

Voeux adoptés par la Conférence de Traducteurs FIT/CECA

Résolutions de la Première Rencontre Internationale des Traducteurs Littéraires

Appendix: Participants to the IIIrd Congress of FIT

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137391

About the Editor

E. Cary

R. W. Jumpelt

