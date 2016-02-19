Quality in Translation is a compilation of papers from the ""Proceedings of the Third Congress of the International Federation of Translators."" This collection discusses the quality methods and criteria of translation, the training of translators, practical measures in translating, and terminologies. This text describes what a good translation should be. This book analyzes the problems encountered when translating from one language to another: language thought patterns, occurrence of transformations during translations, and the range of interpretability.

Another concern this book addresses is the dilemma of quality versus quantity, especially in scientific materials when more studies need to be translated for wider exposure to the scientific community. The training of translators covers how Russian students are selected, the training methods, and emphasis on peculiarities of the English and Russian languages. Practical matters include choosing the right translator for the right job or subject, as well as some advice for clients seeking translators for embassy work. The terminological aspects in translating include the translator's confidence with his choice of words and how he uses a scientist's new coined words instead of his employing similar terminologies used by the scientist's colleagues. This book also cites the accomplishments of the International Committee for the Co-ordination of Terminological Activities.

Translators and students studying foreign languages, overseas workers, consulate staff, linguists and administrators of international companies will find this book relevant.