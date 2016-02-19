Quality in Translation
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IIIrd Congress of the International Federation of Translators (FIT), Bad Godesberg, 1959
Description
Quality in Translation is a compilation of papers from the ""Proceedings of the Third Congress of the International Federation of Translators."" This collection discusses the quality methods and criteria of translation, the training of translators, practical measures in translating, and terminologies. This text describes what a good translation should be. This book analyzes the problems encountered when translating from one language to another: language thought patterns, occurrence of transformations during translations, and the range of interpretability.
Another concern this book addresses is the dilemma of quality versus quantity, especially in scientific materials when more studies need to be translated for wider exposure to the scientific community. The training of translators covers how Russian students are selected, the training methods, and emphasis on peculiarities of the English and Russian languages. Practical matters include choosing the right translator for the right job or subject, as well as some advice for clients seeking translators for embassy work. The terminological aspects in translating include the translator's confidence with his choice of words and how he uses a scientist's new coined words instead of his employing similar terminologies used by the scientist's colleagues. This book also cites the accomplishments of the International Committee for the Co-ordination of Terminological Activities.
Translators and students studying foreign languages, overseas workers, consulate staff, linguists and administrators of international companies will find this book relevant.
Table of Contents
Préface
I. Séance D'Ouverture—Opening Session
Compte Rendu Sommaire
Discours Inaugural
Discours
II. La Qualité en Matiere de Traduction Littéraire. Quality in Literary Translation
L'Indispensable Débat
Enquête
G. Mounin
G. Ancenys
D. Arban
G. Arout
R. Aubenas
A. José Axelrad
P. Borgelot
M. Boucher
A. Brierre
R. Caillois
J. Chastel
H. Claireau
M. Diehl
V. Dizon
J. Dutourd
C.Elsen
M-T. Granjal de Souza-Roza
G. Guillemot-Magitot
P. Humbourg
B. Lesfargues
J. F. Loloum
E. Paul Margueritte
A. Maurois
J-J. Mayoux
A. Meynieux
M. Mohrt
M.Nathan
C. Noël
A. Mathilde Paraf et P. Paraf
A. Picard
A. Pierhal
E. Poulenard
R. Queneau
N. Reznikoff
A. Sabatier
K-E. Sjöden
G. Truc
H. Valot
Société des Gens de Lettres de France
Société Française des Traducteurs
A. Cavens
R. de Cnodder
Mme Dussart-Debèfre
R. Guiette
J. Gyory
M. Hélin
P. Mertens-Fonck
J. Rolland
H. Tomme
L. Bopp
G. Bridel
E. Buenzod
H. Zbinden
M. Zermatten
A-L. Czerny
E. Swiezawski
G. Ràba
V. Ramos
J. Ure (Types of Translation and Translatability)
The Bodley Head Ltd.
M. Bullock
Methuen and Co.
T. Savory
J.K. Balbir
A. A. A. Fyzee
H. Kabir
P. Machwe
H. Mehta
V. Raghavan
C. P. Ramaswami Aiyar
L. Ray
S. Wadia
D. Enrique Aguado
Editorial Aguilar
D. Camilo José de Cela
M. Alvarez Franco
A. Ayensa Sanchez de Leon
J. Lopez de Toro
E. Pocar
G. Raffaele Luzzatto
A. M. Rothbauer
H. P. Kövari
H. Schreiber
F. Wild
J. Wirl
K. Ziak
H. von Doderer
E. Graf Wickenburg
H. M. Braem
R. Italiaander
R. Paqué
K. Thieme
H. Th. Asbeck
F. Augustin
H. Manger
Z. Gorjan
F. Albreht
B. Borko
M. Djuric
R. Branko
V. Jankovic
R. Dimitrijevic
P. Dzadzic
F. Filipovic
J. Gradisnik
V. Jesenik
M. Protic
S. Skerl
Rencontre Internationale des Traducteurs Littéraires
Conférence
Adresse Inaugurale
La Traduction Moyen Efficace d'Échange Culturel
Men of Good Will
Von Übersetzen und von der Qualität des Übersetzens
III. La Qualité en Matiere de Traduction Scientifique et Technique. Quality in Scientific and Technical Translation
Methodological Approaches to Science Translation
Section 1. Methods and Criteria
Quality in Translation
On the Problems of Quality in Translation: Basic Considerations
La Traduction Automatique des Langues: Etat present de la Recherche
Quality versus Quantity in Scientific Translation
Communication
Quality from the Scientific Publisher's Point of View
Quelques Critères de Qualité dans les Traductions Techniques
Zwei Grundbegriffe zur Bestimmung der Übersetzungsqualität
Impact of Translation Activities on the Work of Scientific Institutions and Research Centres
L'Influence de la Revision sur la Qualité des Traductions Scientifiques
Section 2. Training of Translators
Training Translators
Über die Ausbildung der Übersetzer und Dolmetscher
Some Unique Problems in the Development of Qualified Translators of Scientific Russian
Section 3. Practical Measures
Die Vorbereitung von Übersetzerpraktikanten
Normalisation des Conditions de Travail des Traducteurs Libres
Suggestions for Users of Translations
Accurate Translations—The Ambassadors of Foreign Trade
ASLIB Register of Specialist Translators
Selection of Translators for the Register of Specialist Translators in the Netherlands
Register of Specialist Translators in Western Germany
Attestation of Experience and Qualifications
Section 4. Terminological Aspects
Die Struktur der Sprachlichen Begriffswelt und ihre Darstellung in Wörterbüchern
Terminological Perplexities emphasize the Necessity for Collaboration on Terminology
Ohne durchorganisierte Zusammenarbeit keine Qualität der Terminologie
La Nécessité de créer un Service de Renseignements destiné a s'occuper de Problèmes linguistiques, surtout terminologiques
International Committee for the Co-ordination of Terminological Activities
Summary of the Symposium on Scientific and Technical Translation
IV. Varia
Les Aspects Nouveaux de la Traduction dans les communautés Européennes
Le Traducteur devant l'Evolution du Langage Juridique et Economique
Le Traducteur des Emissions Radiophoniques
The Translator's Role in Information Services
Échange de Traducteurs
Intervention faite au nom de la Section des Traducteurs du P.E.N.- Club Polonais
V. Le IIIe Congrès de la Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs—Third Congress of the International Federation of Translators
IIIème Congrès Statutaire de la Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs
Résolutions et Recommandations du IIIème Congrès de la FIT
Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs (FIT). Statuts
Les Organes de la FIT
Résolutions et Recommandations du Ier Congrès de la FIT
Résolutions et Recommandations du IIIème Congrès de la FIT
Recommendations of the International Conference of Asian and Middle East Translators
Voeux adoptés par la Conférence de Traducteurs FIT/CECA
Résolutions de la Première Rencontre Internationale des Traducteurs Littéraires
Appendix: Participants to the IIIrd Congress of FIT
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137391