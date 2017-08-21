Quality Improvement, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Perinatology
Quality Improvement
Foreword: Quality Improvement: The Journey Continues!
Preface: Improving Quality Improvement in Neonatal-Perinatal Care
Has Quality Improvement Really Improved Outcomes for Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit?
National Quality Measures in Perinatal Medicine
The Hard Work of Improving Outcomes for Mothers and Babies: Obstetric and Perinatal Quality Improvement Initiatives Make a Difference at the Hospital, State, and National Levels
Eliminating Undesirable Variation in Neonatal Practice: Balancing Standardization and Customization
Context in Quality of Care: Improving Teamwork and Resilience
Family Involvement in Quality Improvement: From Bedside Advocate to System Advisor
Improving Neonatal Care: A Global Perspective
Using Health Information Technology to Improve Safety in Neonatal Care: A Systematic Review of the Literature
Improving Value in Neonatal Intensive Care
Using Statistical Process Control to Drive Improvement in Neonatal Care: A Practical Introduction to Control Charts
Creating a Highly Reliable Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Through Safer Systems of Care
Tackling Quality Improvement in the Delivery Room
Reducing Incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis
Using Quality Improvement Tools to Reduce Chronic Lung Disease Alarm Safety and Alarm Fatigue
Description
The Guest Editors have collaborated on a state-of-the-art presentation of current clinical reviews on Quality in Neonatal Care. Top experts have prepared articles in the following areas: Standardizing Practices: How and why to standardize, using checklists, measuring variation; Health Informatics and Patient Safety; Using Statistical Process Control to Drive Improvement in Neonatal Care; Improving Value in Neonatal Intensive Care; Culture and Context in Quality of Care: Improving Teamwork and Resilience; Has Quality Improvement Improved Neonatal Outcomes; National Quality Measures in Perinatal Care; Perinatal and Obstetric Quality Initiatives; Family Involvement in Quality Improvement; Perinatal Quality Improvement: A Global Perspective; Delivery Room Care / Golden Hour; Respiratory Care and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia; Reducing Incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis; Alarm Safety and Alarm Fatigue; and Patient Safety: Reducing Unplanned Extubations. Readers will come away with the clinical information they need improve quality in the NICU.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545648
About the Authors
Munish Gupta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
Heather Kaplan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH