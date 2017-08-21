Quality Improvement, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545648, 9780323545655

Quality Improvement, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-4

1st Edition

Authors: Munish Gupta Heather Kaplan
eBook ISBN: 9780323545655
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545648
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Perinatology

Quality Improvement

Foreword: Quality Improvement: The Journey Continues!

Preface: Improving Quality Improvement in Neonatal-Perinatal Care

Has Quality Improvement Really Improved Outcomes for Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit?

National Quality Measures in Perinatal Medicine

The Hard Work of Improving Outcomes for Mothers and Babies: Obstetric and Perinatal Quality Improvement Initiatives Make a Difference at the Hospital, State, and National Levels

Eliminating Undesirable Variation in Neonatal Practice: Balancing Standardization and Customization

Context in Quality of Care: Improving Teamwork and Resilience

Family Involvement in Quality Improvement: From Bedside Advocate to System Advisor

Improving Neonatal Care: A Global Perspective

Using Health Information Technology to Improve Safety in Neonatal Care: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Improving Value in Neonatal Intensive Care

Using Statistical Process Control to Drive Improvement in Neonatal Care: A Practical Introduction to Control Charts

Creating a Highly Reliable Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Through Safer Systems of Care

Tackling Quality Improvement in the Delivery Room

Reducing Incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Using Quality Improvement Tools to Reduce Chronic Lung Disease Alarm Safety and Alarm Fatigue

Description

The Guest Editors have collaborated on a state-of-the-art presentation of current clinical reviews on Quality in Neonatal Care. Top experts have prepared articles in the following areas: Standardizing Practices: How and why to standardize, using checklists, measuring variation; Health Informatics and Patient Safety; Using Statistical Process Control to Drive Improvement in Neonatal Care; Improving Value in Neonatal Intensive Care; Culture and Context in Quality of Care: Improving Teamwork and Resilience; Has Quality Improvement Improved Neonatal Outcomes; National Quality Measures in Perinatal Care; Perinatal and Obstetric Quality Initiatives; Family Involvement in Quality Improvement; Perinatal Quality Improvement: A Global Perspective; Delivery Room Care / Golden Hour; Respiratory Care and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia; Reducing Incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis; Alarm Safety and Alarm Fatigue; and Patient Safety: Reducing Unplanned Extubations. Readers will come away with the clinical information they need improve quality in the NICU.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323545655
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323545648

About the Authors

Munish Gupta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Heather Kaplan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

