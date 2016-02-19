Quality Control in the Food Industry V2

Quality Control in the Food Industry, Volume 2 focuses on quality control in the food industry, emphasizing the controllable factors that affect the quality of the finished product, including the selection of raw materials, processing, packaging, storage, and distribution. The book describes the principles of quality control in industries such as soft drinks; dairy products; flour and bread; flour confectionery; meat and fish, and their products; and edible fats and oils. This volume is organized into seven chapters and begins with an overview of the various uses of water in the food industry, along with standards and methods of treatment of wastewaters produced by food manufacturers. The book then systematically discusses the quality tests in the dairy industry; quality control for flour and flour confectionery, including pastry and cakes; and quality control methods for manufactured meat products. The book also explains the quality control in the fish industry, and then concludes with a chapter on quality assessment for edible fats and oils and fat products, such as margarine; salad oils; frying fats and shortenings; mayonnaise and salad dressings; and creams. This book is a valuable source of information for food scientists and technologists; managers in the food industry; and students.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 2

Preface

Contents of Volumes 1 and 3

Water

1. Introduction

2. Analytical Data for Water used for Public Supply Purposes

A. Physical Characteristics

B. Chemical Characteristics

C. The Bacteriological Examination of Water

D. The Biological Examination of Water

3. Standards for Drinking Water

A. Physical and Chemical Requirements

B. Bacteriological Standards

4. The Dairy Industry

5. The Fish Industry

A. Bacteriological Considerations B. Chemical Considerations

6. Vegetables and Fruit (Fresh and Canned)

A. Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

B. Canning

7. Frozen Desserts

8. Brewing

9. The Soft Drink Industry

A. Treatment of Water for the Soft Drink Industry

B. Organic Matter in Water

C. Alkalinity Reduction

D. Standards for Product Water

10. Waste Waters from the Food Industries A. Introduction

B. Standards for Effluents

C. Reduction of Polluting Load at Factory

D. Methods of Treatment

11. Conclusion

References

Dairy Products

1. Introductory

2. Sampling of Dairy Products

3. Physical Methods

4. Chemical and Biochemical Methods

5. Microbiological Methods

6. Raw or Untreated Milk

7. Pasteurized Milk

8. Sterilized Milk

9. Aseptically Filled Milk

10. Flavoured Milks

11. Cream

12. Manufactured Products: General Considerations

13. Evaporated (Unsweetened) Milk

14. Sterile Concentrated Milk

15. Frozen Concentrated Milk

16. Sweetened Condensed Milk

17. Milk Powder or Dried Milk

18. Butter

19. Cheese

20. Cultured Milks

21. Other Dairy Products

22. Sensory Tests

23. Substances Added to Dairy Products

24. Packaging

25. Legal Aspects and Quality Standards

26. Cleanliness and Sterility of Equipment

27. Public Health Aspects

References

Flour and Bread

1. Introduction

2. Control of Flour Quality

A. Bread Flour

B. Confectionery Flour

C. Biscuit Flour

D. Flour for Soup Manufacture

3. Control of Bread Quality

A. Ordinary White Bread

B. "Brown" Bread

C. Milk Bread

D. Protein-enriched Bread

E. Starch-reduced Bread

References

Flour Confectionery

1. Introduction

2. Outline of Manufacturing Methods

A. Fermented Goods

B. Pastry Goods

C. Biscuits

D. Sponge Goods and Cakes

3. Stages at which Control may be introduced

A. Quality of Ingredients

B. Measurement of Ingredients

C. Mixing and Aeration (Fermentation)

D. Rolling or Sheeting (where applicable)

E. Depositing or Portioning, Release Agents and Glazing

F. Baking

G. Cooling

H. Shelf Life

I. Finishing and Decorating

J. Packaging

K. Assessment of the Finished Product

4. Physical Methods of Testing at Different Stages of Processing

A. Consistency

B. Aeration (Overrun) Measurements

C. Determination of Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH)

D. Temperature Measurement during Baking

E. Physical Tests on Cream Fillings

F. Photographic Recording

G. High Speed Compressibility and Shear Tests

References

Meat and Meat Products

1. Introduction

A. General

2. Assessment of Carcase Quality

3. Quality Characteristics

A. Tenderness

B. Juiciness

C. Flavour and Odour

D. Colour

4. Factors Affecting Quality

A. Transportation

B. Lairage

C. Ante-mortem Changes

D. Post-mortem Changes

5. Meat Inspection

6. Refrigeration

7. Meat Products

A. General

B. Classification of Meat Products

8. Comminuted Meat Products

A. General

B. Raw Materials

C. Other Ingredients

D. Additives

E. Processing

F. Bacterial Contamination

G. Legislation

H. Quality Assessment

9. Cured Meat Products

A. Historical

B. Curing

C. Factors Affecting Curing

D. Smoking

E. Drying

10. Canned Meat Products

A. General

B. Raw Materials

C. Contamination

D. Thermal Processing

E. Recontamination

F. Analysis

11. Meat Pies

A. Raw Materials

12. Poultry

13. Frozen Meat Meals

14. Packaging and Display

15. Conclusion

References

Fish and Fish Products

1. Introduction

A. The Catching of Fish and its Spoilage at Sea

B. The Processing and Distribution of Fish on Land

2. The Various Aspects of Quality and its Measurement

A. Introduction

B. Identity

C. Biological Quality

D. Freshness

E. Wet Fish

F. Frozen Fish

G. Smoked Fish

H. Precooked Fish Products

I. Shellfish

J. Canned fish

3. The Application of the Principles of Quality Control to the Fish Industry

A. The Hull Quality Control Scheme

B. Fresh and Frozen Fish Inspection in Canada

C. United States Department of the Interior Inspection and Certification Service

D. The Maine Sardine Scheme

References

Edible Fats and Oils

1. Introduction

2. Composition of Fats

3. Winning and Refining of Fats

A. Winning

B. Refining

C. Requirements for Refined Products

4. Classical, Chemical and Physical Methods for the Analysis of Fats

A. Determination of Degree of Oxidation and Stability

B. Chemical Characteristics

C. Physical Characteristics

D. Determination of Impurities and Composition

E. Qualitative Tests

F. Application of the Methods

5. Modern Methods of Analysis

A. Fatty Acid Analysis

B. Determination of Sterols, Animal Fat in Vegetable Fat, Tocopherol Sesamin and Sesamol, Gossypol and Antioxidants

C. Analysis of Monoglycerides and Lecithin

D. Determination of Trace Metals

E. Glyceride Analysis

6. Fat Products

A. Margarine

B. Salad oils, Frying Fats and Shortenings

C. Mayonnaise and Salad Dressings

D. Creams

References

Author Index

Subject Index

