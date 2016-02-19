Quality Control in the Food Industry V2
1st Edition
Description
Quality Control in the Food Industry, Volume 2 focuses on quality control in the food industry, emphasizing the controllable factors that affect the quality of the finished product, including the selection of raw materials, processing, packaging, storage, and distribution. The book describes the principles of quality control in industries such as soft drinks; dairy products; flour and bread; flour confectionery; meat and fish, and their products; and edible fats and oils.
This volume is organized into seven chapters and begins with an overview of the various uses of water in the food industry, along with standards and methods of treatment of wastewaters produced by food manufacturers. The book then systematically discusses the quality tests in the dairy industry; quality control for flour and flour confectionery, including pastry and cakes; and quality control methods for manufactured meat products. The book also explains the quality control in the fish industry, and then concludes with a chapter on quality assessment for edible fats and oils and fat products, such as margarine; salad oils; frying fats and shortenings; mayonnaise and salad dressings; and creams.
This book is a valuable source of information for food scientists and technologists; managers in the food industry; and students.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 2
Preface
Contents of Volumes 1 and 3
Water
1. Introduction
2. Analytical Data for Water used for Public Supply Purposes
A. Physical Characteristics
B. Chemical Characteristics
C. The Bacteriological Examination of Water
D. The Biological Examination of Water
3. Standards for Drinking Water
A. Physical and Chemical Requirements
B. Bacteriological Standards
4. The Dairy Industry
5. The Fish Industry
A. Bacteriological Considerations B. Chemical Considerations
6. Vegetables and Fruit (Fresh and Canned)
A. Fresh Fruit and Vegetables
B. Canning
7. Frozen Desserts
8. Brewing
9. The Soft Drink Industry
A. Treatment of Water for the Soft Drink Industry
B. Organic Matter in Water
C. Alkalinity Reduction
D. Standards for Product Water
10. Waste Waters from the Food Industries A. Introduction
B. Standards for Effluents
C. Reduction of Polluting Load at Factory
D. Methods of Treatment
11. Conclusion
References
Dairy Products
1. Introductory
2. Sampling of Dairy Products
3. Physical Methods
4. Chemical and Biochemical Methods
5. Microbiological Methods
6. Raw or Untreated Milk
7. Pasteurized Milk
8. Sterilized Milk
9. Aseptically Filled Milk
10. Flavoured Milks
11. Cream
12. Manufactured Products: General Considerations
13. Evaporated (Unsweetened) Milk
14. Sterile Concentrated Milk
15. Frozen Concentrated Milk
16. Sweetened Condensed Milk
17. Milk Powder or Dried Milk
18. Butter
19. Cheese
20. Cultured Milks
21. Other Dairy Products
22. Sensory Tests
23. Substances Added to Dairy Products
24. Packaging
25. Legal Aspects and Quality Standards
26. Cleanliness and Sterility of Equipment
27. Public Health Aspects
References
Flour and Bread
1. Introduction
2. Control of Flour Quality
A. Bread Flour
B. Confectionery Flour
C. Biscuit Flour
D. Flour for Soup Manufacture
3. Control of Bread Quality
A. Ordinary White Bread
B. "Brown" Bread
C. Milk Bread
D. Protein-enriched Bread
E. Starch-reduced Bread
References
Flour Confectionery
1. Introduction
2. Outline of Manufacturing Methods
A. Fermented Goods
B. Pastry Goods
C. Biscuits
D. Sponge Goods and Cakes
3. Stages at which Control may be introduced
A. Quality of Ingredients
B. Measurement of Ingredients
C. Mixing and Aeration (Fermentation)
D. Rolling or Sheeting (where applicable)
E. Depositing or Portioning, Release Agents and Glazing
F. Baking
G. Cooling
H. Shelf Life
I. Finishing and Decorating
J. Packaging
K. Assessment of the Finished Product
4. Physical Methods of Testing at Different Stages of Processing
A. Consistency
B. Aeration (Overrun) Measurements
C. Determination of Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH)
D. Temperature Measurement during Baking
E. Physical Tests on Cream Fillings
F. Photographic Recording
G. High Speed Compressibility and Shear Tests
References
Meat and Meat Products
1. Introduction
A. General
2. Assessment of Carcase Quality
3. Quality Characteristics
A. Tenderness
B. Juiciness
C. Flavour and Odour
D. Colour
4. Factors Affecting Quality
A. Transportation
B. Lairage
C. Ante-mortem Changes
D. Post-mortem Changes
5. Meat Inspection
6. Refrigeration
7. Meat Products
A. General
B. Classification of Meat Products
8. Comminuted Meat Products
A. General
B. Raw Materials
C. Other Ingredients
D. Additives
E. Processing
F. Bacterial Contamination
G. Legislation
H. Quality Assessment
9. Cured Meat Products
A. Historical
B. Curing
C. Factors Affecting Curing
D. Smoking
E. Drying
10. Canned Meat Products
A. General
B. Raw Materials
C. Contamination
D. Thermal Processing
E. Recontamination
F. Analysis
11. Meat Pies
A. Raw Materials
12. Poultry
13. Frozen Meat Meals
14. Packaging and Display
15. Conclusion
References
Fish and Fish Products
1. Introduction
A. The Catching of Fish and its Spoilage at Sea
B. The Processing and Distribution of Fish on Land
2. The Various Aspects of Quality and its Measurement
A. Introduction
B. Identity
C. Biological Quality
D. Freshness
E. Wet Fish
F. Frozen Fish
G. Smoked Fish
H. Precooked Fish Products
I. Shellfish
J. Canned fish
3. The Application of the Principles of Quality Control to the Fish Industry
A. The Hull Quality Control Scheme
B. Fresh and Frozen Fish Inspection in Canada
C. United States Department of the Interior Inspection and Certification Service
D. The Maine Sardine Scheme
References
Edible Fats and Oils
1. Introduction
2. Composition of Fats
3. Winning and Refining of Fats
A. Winning
B. Refining
C. Requirements for Refined Products
4. Classical, Chemical and Physical Methods for the Analysis of Fats
A. Determination of Degree of Oxidation and Stability
B. Chemical Characteristics
C. Physical Characteristics
D. Determination of Impurities and Composition
E. Qualitative Tests
F. Application of the Methods
5. Modern Methods of Analysis
A. Fatty Acid Analysis
B. Determination of Sterols, Animal Fat in Vegetable Fat, Tocopherol Sesamin and Sesamol, Gossypol and Antioxidants
C. Analysis of Monoglycerides and Lecithin
D. Determination of Trace Metals
E. Glyceride Analysis
6. Fat Products
A. Margarine
B. Salad oils, Frying Fats and Shortenings
C. Mayonnaise and Salad Dressings
D. Creams
References
Author Index
Subject Index
