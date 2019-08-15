Quality Control in the Beverage Industry
1st Edition
Volume 17: The Science of Beverages
Description
Quality Control in the Beverage Industry, volume 17, in the Science of Beverages series, presents a detailed account of the most common aspects and challenges relating to quality control. It covers the latest global trends in how to improve beverages using assessment tools, authenticity approaches and novel quality control technologies. The book presents a great, hands on approach for anyone who needs to understand the big picture regarding analytical methods. Topics covered include safety, the economic impacts of contamination, and detection techniques.
Key Features
- Provides tools to assess and measure sulfites in beverages using different instrumental techniques
- Presents the application of nanotechnology for the improvement of beverages, including taste, structure and overall quality
- Includes analytical procedures for measuring and controlling quality
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector(R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
1. Quality Control in Beverage Production: An Overview
2. Quality Control of Beverages for Health Safety: Starting from Laboratory to the Point-of-Care Detection Techniques
3. Progress in Beverages Authentication by the Application of Analytical Techniques and Chemometrics
4. Determination of Metal Contaminants in Beverages Using Solid Phase Extraction-Based Preconcentration and Subsequent Determination Spectro-Analytical Techniques
5. Fluorescence and Chemometrics in Analysis and Quality Assessment of Beverages
6. Evaluation of Metal Concentration in Herbal Tea Beverages by ICP-MS and Chemometrics Techniques
7. Voltammetric Analysis of Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) in Beverages
8. Multivariate Classification Techniques to Authenticate Commercial Beverages
9. Quality Tools in Wine Traceability and Authenticity
10. Quality Monitoring and Authenticity Assessment of Wines: Analytical and Chemometric Methods
11. Qualitative and Quantitative Chemical Composition of Wine
12. Promising Bioanalytical Approaches to Wine Analysis
13. Pomegranate Juice (Punica Granatum L.): Recent Studies on its Bioactivities
14. Enzymatic Activities and Fermentation Products of Lactic Acid and Bacteria from Fruits and Fermented Beverages: Incidence on Food Quality
15. Pesticide Residues in Beverages
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166819
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania