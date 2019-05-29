Quality Control and Evaluation of Herbal Drugs
1st Edition
Evaluating Natural Products and Traditional Medicine
Description
Quality Control and Evaluation of Herbal Drugs brings together current thinking and practices for evaluation of natural products and traditional medicines. The use of herbal medicine in therapeutics is on the rise in both developed and developing countries and this book facilitates the necessary development of quality standards for these medicines.This book elucidates on various challenges and opportunities for quality evaluation of herbal drugs with several integrated approaches including metabolomics, chemoprofiling, marker analysis, stability testing, good practices for manufacturing, clinical aspects, Ethnopharmacology and Ethnomedicine inspired drug development.
Written by Prof. Pulok K Mukherjee, a leader in this field; the book highlights on various methods, techniques and approaches for evaluating the purity, quality, safety and efficacy of herbal drugs. Particular attention is paid to methods that assess these drugs’ activity, the compounds responsible and their underlying mechanisms of action. The book describes the quality control parameters followed in India and other countries, including Japan, China, Bangladesh, and other Asian countries, as well as the regulatory profiles of the European Union and North America. This book will be useful in bio-prospecting of natural products and traditional medicine-inspired drug discovery and development.
Key Features
- Provides new information on the research and development of natural remedies - essential reading on the study and use of natural resources for preventative or healing purposes
- Brings together current thinking and practices in quality control and standardization of herbal drugs highlighting several integrated approaches for metabolomics, chemo-profiling and marker analysis
- Aids in developing knowledge of various techniques including macroscopy, microscopy, HPTLC, HPLC, LC-MS/MS, GC-MS etc. with the development of integrated methods for evaluation of botanicals used in traditional medicine
- Assessment of herbal drugs through bio-analytical techniques, bioassay guided isolation, enzyme inhibition, pharmacological, microbiological, antiviral assays and safety related quality issues
- References global organizations, such as the WHO, USFDA, CDSCO, AYUSH, TCM and others to serve as a comprehensive document for enforcement agencies, NGOs and regulatory authorities
Readership
those involved in the fields of herbal medicine, traditional medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and natural product research. Researchers in the herbal drug industry and academicians studying relevant areas of plant sciences, analytical chemistry, medicinal chemistry, phyto-chemistry, alternative medicine, pharmacognosy, natural products and related fields will be benefited. Graduate and post graduate students and researchers in these areas but also will be useful to the technocrats in the industries and the legislators to know more about the methodologies developed for quality evaluation of herbal drugs
Table of Contents
1. Traditional systems of medicines and harmonization
2. Ethnopharmacology and ethnomedicines-inspired drug development
3. Quality evaluation of herbal medicines: Challenges and opportunities
4. Qualitative analysis for evaluation of herbal drugs
5. Morphological and microscopical evaluations
6. Extraction and other downstream procedures for evaluation of herbal drugs
7. Bioactive phyto-components and their analysis
8. Thin layer chromatography for evaluation of herbal drugs
9. High performance thin layer chromatography (HPTLC) for analysis of herbal drugs
10. High performance liquid chromatography for analysis of herbal drugs
11. LC-MS: A rapid technique for understanding the plant metabolomic analysis
12. Chemo-profiling and marker analysis for quality evaluation of herbal drugs
13. Bioassay guided isolation and evaluation of herbal drugs
14. Enzyme inhibition studies for evaluation of herbal drugs
15. Evaluation of herbal drugs for antimicrobial and parasiticidal effects
16. Antiviral evaluation of herbal drugs
17. Plant metabolomics and quality evaluation of herbal drugs
18. Safety related quality issues for development of herbal drugs
19. Quality assurance of herbal drugs and stability testing
20. Phytopharmaceuitcals, nutraceuticals and their evaluation
21. Regulatory harmonization and good quality practices for development of herbal medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133989
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133743
About the Author
Pulok K. Mukherjee
Prof. Pulok K. Mukherjee is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), UK and the fellow of the National Academy of Science (FNASc) India. He is working as the Director of the School of Natural Product Studies, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India. His work on integrated approaches for traditional medicine-inspired drug development through chemo-profiling, quality control, pharmaco-vigilance, safety surveillance, risk assessment has achieved worldwide acclaim. He has made significant contributions in the area of evaluation and validation of medicinal plants, Ethnopharmacology, and ethnomedicine. He has contributed over 200 publications in peer reviewed impact journals and has several patents. He has also published several well acclaimed books including Evidence-Based Validation of Herbal Medicine (Elsevier); Evaluation of Herbal Medicinal Products (Pharmaceutical Press), and many others. Prof. Mukherjee has been honoured with several awards and laurels from both the Government of India and abroad. For further details please visit www.pulokmukherjee.in.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Natural Product Studies, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata 700032, India www.jaduniv.edu.in // www.pulokmukherjee.in Secretary, Society for Ethnopharmacology, India, Saktigarh, Jadavpur, India www.ethnopharmacology.in Associate Editor Associate Editor Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Elsevier Science, USA www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-ethnopharmacology