Quality Colonoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725278, 9781455700318

Quality Colonoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: John Allen
eBook ISBN: 9781455700318
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725278
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Allen’s issue focuses on how gastroenterologists can maximize the “value” of colonoscopy – where value is defined as quality/cost. Clinical issues are covered, like sedation issues, complications of colonoscopy, and infection risk, but the majority of the articles deal with the discussions that surround quality colonoscopy—articles like: Risk Management and Legal Issues for Colonoscopy; Cost effectiveness of Colonoscopy in Prevention of Colon Cancer; Efficacy and Effectiveness of Colonoscopy: How Do We Bridge the Gap?; Current State of Colonoscopy Performance Measures; Use of Databases and Registries to Enhance Quality; and Maximizing the Value of Colonoscopy in Community, to name a few. In preparation of the changing landscape of healthcare, this issue will be an important one for all practicing gastroenterologists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700318
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437725278

About the Authors

John Allen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Minnesota Gastroenterology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.