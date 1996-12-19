Quality Clinical Supervision in Health Care
1st Edition
Principled Approaches to Practice
Highly skilled and educationally sound supervision of clinical practice is now recognised as one of the main ways of pursuing that excellence in health care practice which is demanded by both government and the key professional bodies.
Introduction; PART 1: QUALITY CLINICAL SUPERVISION: UNDERSTANDING THE ENTERPRISE: The context for supervision: establishing a sound base for practice; Quality in professional practice: considering professionalism; Quality learning through practice: unearthing meaning for experience; PART 2: PRACTICE-FOCUSED SUPERVISION: A QUALITY APPROACH: Quality practice: versions and views of good practice; Observing students and being observed; Debriefing, feedback, critique and reflection; Considering competencies and assessing professional competence; PART 3: QUALITY CLINICAL SUPERVISION: THE WIDER RESPONSIBILITIES: Wider perspectives and advanced techniques; References; Index.
- 208
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- 19th December 1996
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780750626156
Della Fish
Consultant in Educational and Professional Development, Honorary Research Fellow, School of Education, Exeter University
Sheila Twinn
Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Formerly Lecturer, Department of Nursing Studies, King's College, University of London, UK