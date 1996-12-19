Quality Clinical Supervision in Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750626156

Quality Clinical Supervision in Health Care

1st Edition

Principled Approaches to Practice

Authors: Della Fish Sheila Twinn
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626156
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th December 1996
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Highly skilled and educationally sound supervision of clinical practice is now recognised as one of the main ways of pursuing that excellence in health care practice which is demanded by both government and the key professional bodies.

Table of Contents

Introduction; PART 1: QUALITY CLINICAL SUPERVISION: UNDERSTANDING THE ENTERPRISE: The context for supervision: establishing a sound base for practice; Quality in professional practice: considering professionalism; Quality learning through practice: unearthing meaning for experience; PART 2: PRACTICE-FOCUSED SUPERVISION: A QUALITY APPROACH: Quality practice: versions and views of good practice; Observing students and being observed; Debriefing, feedback, critique and reflection; Considering competencies and assessing professional competence; PART 3: QUALITY CLINICAL SUPERVISION: THE WIDER RESPONSIBILITIES: Wider perspectives and advanced techniques; References; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750626156

About the Author

Della Fish

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Educational and Professional Development, Honorary Research Fellow, School of Education, Exeter University

Sheila Twinn

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Formerly Lecturer, Department of Nursing Studies, King's College, University of London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.