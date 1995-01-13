Quality Assurance for Environmental Analysis, Volume 17
1st Edition
Method Evaluation within the Measurements and Testing Programme (BCR)
Table of Contents
- Quality assurance for environmental analysis (Ph. Quevauviller et al.). 2. Development of ICPMS and ID-ICPMS with the determination of Pb and Hg in environmental matrices as an example (M. Campbell). 3. Detection of sources of error in the determination of Cr in environmental matrices by FAAS and ETAAS (G. Rauret et al.). 4. Analysis of environmental and biological samples by atomic spectroscopic methods (M. Hoenig, M.F. Gunn). 5. Validation of neutron activation analysis techniques (K. Heydorn). 6. Flow-through (bio)chemical sensors in environmental analysis (M.D. Luque de Castro, M. Válcarcel). 7. Fiber optical sensors applied to field measurements (C. Cámara et al.). 8. Chromium speciation in environmental and biological samples (K. Vercoutere, R. Cornelis). 9. Determination of aluminium species in natural waters (B. Fairman, A. Sanz-Medel). 10. Selenium speciation analyses in water and sediment matrices (C. Cámara et al.). 11. Antimony speciation in water (M.B. de la Calle-Guntiñas et al.). 12. Arsenic speciation in environmental matrices (A. Amran et al.). 13. Mercury speciation in biological matrices (I. Dřabæk, Å Iverfeldt). 14. Speciation analysis of organolead compounds. Status and future prospects (R. Lobinski et al.). 15. Speciation analysis of organotin by GC-AAS and GC-AES after extraction and derivatization (W.M.R. Dirkx et al.). 16. High performance liquid chromatography - isotope dilution - inductively coupled plasma - mass spectrometry for lead and tin speciation in environmental samples (S.J. Hill et al.). 17. Speciation of organotin compounds in environmental samples by GC-MS (R. Morabito et al.). 18. Development of supercritical fluid extraction procedures for the determination of organotin compounds in sediment (J.M. Bayona). 19. Hydride generation for speciation analyses using GC/AAS (R. Ritsema et al.). 20. Single and sequential extraction schemes for trace metal speciation in soil and sediment (A.M. Ure et al.). 21. Methods for the determination of chlorinated biphenyls in air (M. Morosini, K. Ballschmiter). 22. Sample handling and determination of carbamate pesticides and their transformation products in various matrices (M. Honing et al.). 23. Method development for the determination of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in environmental matrices (J. Jacob). 24. Method validation for the determination of dioxins (T. Rymen). Subject index.
Description
Quality assurance (QA) for environmental analysis is a growing feature of the nineties as is illustrated by the number of QA guidelines and systems which are being implemented nowadays. There is, however, often a huge gap between the implementation and respect of QA guidelines and the technical approach undertaken to improve and validate new analytical methods. This is particularly true for complex determinations involving multi-step methodologies such as those used in speciation and organic analyses.
Quality assurance may also be considered from the technical point of view, which is the focus of this book. The techniques used in different analytical fields (inorganic, speciation and organic analysis) are critically reviewed (i.e. discussion of advantages and limitations) and existing tools for evaluating their performance are described (e.g. interlaboratory studies, use of certified reference materials). Particular reference is made to the activities of the Measurements and Testing Programme (BCR) of the European Commission towards the improvement of quality control of environmental analysis.
The book has been written by experienced practitioners. By its nature, it serves as a practical reference for postgraduate students and environmental chemists who need a wide overview of the techniques used in environmental analysis and existing ways of evaluating the performance of relevant analytical methods. The critical discussions of the methods described, as well as the development of quality assurance aspects, makes it unique.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 13th January 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540078
Reviews
@qu:...on the whole, informative and, in many places, thought-provoking. @source:The Analyst @qu:...a required piece of the laboratory furniture for any establishment dealing with low-level analysis, analysis from complex matrices and regulatory work. Do not let your laboratory be without it! @source:Applied Organometallic Chemistry
About the Editors
E.A. Maier Editor
B. Griepink Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brussels, Belgium
Ph. Quevauviller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Directorate XII, Commission of the European Communities, Bruxelles, Belgium