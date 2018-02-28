Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery
1st Edition
Description
Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery covers recent improvements and presents solutions for problems that impact patient care. This book is written for anyone who works at the intersection of quality, safety and neurosurgery, including neurosurgeons, neurologists, clinical researchers looking to improve outcomes in neurosurgery, hospital quality and safety officers, department leaders, fellows and residents. Edited by neurosurgeons who helped build the culture of quality and safety in the Department of Neurosurgery at UMN, this work emphasizes quality and safety, whether through ‘value based purchasing’, finding specialty specific quality and safety metrics, or just the professional desire to provide quality care.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of quality and safety in neurosurgical settings and discusses solutions for problems that impact patient care
- Gives readers the tools they need to improve quality and safety in neurosurgery
- Provides examples on how to implement new tactics
- Includes coverage on teams, competence, safety, hospital incentives, quality, the physician handoff, medication compliance and operating room efficiency, and more
Readership
Neurosurgeons, neurologists, clinical researchers looking to improve outcomes in neurosurgery, quality and safety officers, department leaders, and residents
Table of Contents
Section I. The Importance of Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery
1. The many perspectives of quality and safety in neurosurgery
2. The history and future of quality and safety in neurosurgery
3. Clinical research in quality improvement: Complimentary approaches to improving neurosurgical practice
Section II. Measuring and Improving Performance
4. On developing the tools and metrics for a neurosurgical quality program
5. The role of clinical registries in health care
6. Measuring value of healthcare: The importance and challenges of measuring true cost
7. Teams, competence and safety in surgery
8. Evidenced-based practice of neurosurgery: Implications for quality and safety
9. The physician handoff and its role in quality and safety
Section III. The Practice of Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery
10. Improving operating room safety
11. Using multi-center clinical registries to improve outcomes
12. Improving efficiency and mapping surgical procedures using lean methods
13. Quality efforts for reducing mortality in neurosurgery
14. Reducing readmissions
15. Improving outcomes: Big data and predictive analytics
16. Improving performance by improving education
17. Improving outcomes with subspecialization and regionalization
18. Quality of care and outcomes in pediatric neurosurgery: Incorporating evidence-based practice
19. Eliminating unnecessary diagnostic imaging and labs
20. Creating national practice standards through collaboration
21. Use of risk model for assessment of resident perception of surgical complexity and evaluation of procedural competence
22. Use of physical education and nutrition program to improve outcomes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128992
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128985
About the Editor
Daniel J. Guillaume
Dr. Guillaume is the quality and safety lead for the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota. He is also Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and Director of the Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery for the Department of Neurosurgery. His clinical and research interests include treatments of pediatric brain and spinal tumors, minimally invasive surgical approaches, management of complex hydrocephalus, and surgery of the anterior and posterior cranial base. Dr. Guillaume is also co-director for the NeuroSafe symposium series focused on quality and safety in neurosurgery with Dr. Hunt.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Masonic Children’s Hospital, Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Matthew A. Hunt
Dr. Hunt is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota. He is a Neurosurgeon, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview. He is also the residency program director, helping to train the next generation of neurosurgical leaders. Dr. Hunt is the course director for the NeuroSafe symposium series focused on quality and safety in neurosurgery. His research interests involve novel treatments including immunotherapy for brain tumors and treating pet dogs with brain tumors as a model for treatment of human brain tumors. He collaborates with other researchers at the U of M to develop innovative treatments for patients with gliomas and meningiomas. His clinical interests include brain tumors and complex spinal surgery. He trained at Oregon Health & Science University and did fellowships there and at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Resident Program Director, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Reviews
“Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery attempts to provide a broad basis for improving awareness and understanding, recognizing obstacles and tools to improve safety, and examples of implementation strategies in neurosurgical practice. The book … takes an important step to educate the neurosurgical community of the importance of providing safe, effective, and value-based care maintaining the patient at the center of the equation. The neurosurgical community should take note of recent trends and provide leadership in this effort. This book helps provide the basis for that to occur, which will undoubtedly improve the care of neurosurgical patients.”
~ Brad E. Zacharia, MD, M.S. and Brian L. Anderson, WORLD NEUROSURGERY 127, page 220, July 2019