Section I. The Importance of Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery

1. The many perspectives of quality and safety in neurosurgery

2. The history and future of quality and safety in neurosurgery

3. Clinical research in quality improvement: Complimentary approaches to improving neurosurgical practice

Section II. Measuring and Improving Performance

4. On developing the tools and metrics for a neurosurgical quality program

5. The role of clinical registries in health care

6. Measuring value of healthcare: The importance and challenges of measuring true cost

7. Teams, competence and safety in surgery

8. Evidenced-based practice of neurosurgery: Implications for quality and safety

9. The physician handoff and its role in quality and safety

Section III. The Practice of Quality and Safety in Neurosurgery

10. Improving operating room safety

11. Using multi-center clinical registries to improve outcomes

12. Improving efficiency and mapping surgical procedures using lean methods

13. Quality efforts for reducing mortality in neurosurgery

14. Reducing readmissions

15. Improving outcomes: Big data and predictive analytics

16. Improving performance by improving education

17. Improving outcomes with subspecialization and regionalization

18. Quality of care and outcomes in pediatric neurosurgery: Incorporating evidence-based practice

19. Eliminating unnecessary diagnostic imaging and labs

20. Creating national practice standards through collaboration

21. Use of risk model for assessment of resident perception of surgical complexity and evaluation of procedural competence

22. Use of physical education and nutrition program to improve outcomes

