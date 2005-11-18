Qualitative Research Methods for Psychologists
1st Edition
Introduction through Empirical Studies
Description
Qualitative Research Methods for Psychologists is a collection of 14 original articles that teaches readers how to conduct qualitative research. Instead of characterizing and justifying certain methods, the contributors show by means of actual research studies what assumptions, procedures, and dilemmas they encountered. Fischer's introduction, which emphasizes the practical nature of qualitative research and the closing chapter, which uses a question-and-answer format to investigate, among other subjects, what is scientific about qualitative research, are complemented by a glossary and other features that increase the book's utility and value.
Key Features
- Addresses a range of practical examples from different traditions such as phenomology, grounded theory, ethnography and discourse analysis through actual case studies
- Discusses various methodology and combinations of methods like assimilation analysis, dialogal approach, intuitive inquiry, and conceptual encounter
- Terms are defined within chapters and/or in a glossary
- Helps readers bridge from experimental to qualitative methods
- Provides in-depth, philosophically grounded, and compelling research findings
- Includes practical introduction about steps in qualitative research
Readership
Scientific researchers, academics, and research professionals in applied settings in the social sciences.
Table of Contents
Part I: CLINICAL PRACTICES
L. Honos-Webb, W.B. Stiles, L.S. Greenberg, and R. Goldman, An Assimilation Analysis of Psychotherapy: Responsibility for "Being There"
A. Madill, Exploring Psychotherapy with Discourse Analysis: Chipping away at the Mortar
D.L. Rennie, The Grounded Theory Method: Application of a Variant of its Procedure of Constant Comparative Analysis to Psychotherapy Research
S. Churchill, Phenomenological Analysis: Clinical Impression Formation during a Psychodiagnostic Interview
J. Goicoechea, Diagnostic Discourse in Patient-Staff Interactions: A Conversation Analysis Clarified by Participant Interviews
Part II: AFFECTIVE AND COGNITIVE PROCESSES
S.L. Morrow, Honor and Respect: Feminist Collaborative Research with Sexually Abused Women
B. Robbins, An Empirical, Phenomenological Study: Being Joyful
J. de Rivera, Conceptual Encounter: The Experience of Anger
S. Halling, M. Leifer and J.O. Rowe, Emergence of the Dialogal Approach: Forgiving Another
H.R. Pollio and M.J. Ursiak, A Thematic Analysis of Written Accounts: Thinking about Thought
Part III: LIFE SITUATIONS
V. Esbjörn-Hargens and R. Anderson, Intuitive Inquiry: An Exploration of Embodiment among Contemporary Female Mystics
A. Collen, An Application of Experiential Method in Psychology: What Is It Like to Be a Stranger in a Foreign Land
L. Levers, Focus Groups and Related Rapid Assessment Methods: Identifying Psychoeducational HIV/AIDS Interventions in Botswana
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884704
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299921
About the Editor
Constance Fischer
CONSTANCE T. FISCHER, Ph.D., ABPP, is a professor at Duquesne University, where she has taught since 1966. Following an undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Oklahoma, she began graduate studies at the University of Kentucky, with a primary interest in social psychology which then included the Kurt Lewin tradition of field observation and field experimentBclose to life. However, she did not want to work in academia, so she opted for a clinical concentration; because clinical psychology at the time was pretty much restricted to mental hospitals and child clinics, her goal instead was to pursue preventative psychology in the community (which later came into being under President Kennedy as community psychology). Ironically, she became a professor of clinical psychology.
At Duquesne, the department was devoted to establishing philosophical and research foundations as well as practices for psychology conceived as a human science, then primarily based in European phenomenology, and now more broadly hermeneutic. In addition to joining in the department=s development of empirical phenomenological research methods, Dr. Fischer initiated a similar approach to psychological assessment in which clients collaborate to develop individualized understandings of their situations, comportment, and options. She published Individualizing Psychological Assessment in addition to about 70 other publications on this approach, and about 40 publications on other topics, mostly about human science psychology and qualitative psychology, along with some traditional experimental studies. She has directed 25 dissertations based on qualitative research. Her published qualitative studies include ones on being criminally victimized (with F. Wertz), being in privacy, being intimate, three styles of living back pain (with M. A. Murphy), and becoming angry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duquesne University, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...a rich, multi-layered book...I would particularly recommend this book as a teaching tool to use on post-graduate courses exploring qualitative methodology and psychotherapy." --Linda Finlay for QUALITATIVE RESEARCH IN PSYCHOLOGY, Volume 3, Number 4, 2006
"Fischer (Duquesne University) brings together experienced researchers to introduce students to the methods of qualitative research. In her introduction, she defines qualitative research, discusses how it compares with quantitative research, and looks at the types of questions such research attempts to answer. She also provides information on practical issues, from picking topics to publishing. Students will particularly appreciate the annotated sources at the end of the introduction, the chapter of frequently asked questions, and the helpful glossary. The 13 chapters include case demonstrations of different approaches to studying clinical practices, affective and cognitive processes, and life situations. Each chapter includes methodology and rationale, biographical information on the author(s), and an introduction explaining the focus of the chapter and how the content fits within the broader text. Throughout readers will observe the reflective processes involved in conducting qualitative research. This will be a valuable source on methods used to conduct phenomenological research. Summing Up: Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through faculty and professionals." --C. J. Speaker, Elmira College for CHOICE, July 2006