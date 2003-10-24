Qualitative Research in Evidence-Based Rehabilitation

The aim of this book is to provide an inexpensive and accessible text that discusses issues of qualitative research and its potential role in enhancing the theoretical base of both occupational and physical therapy.

The comprehensive coverage is useful to students, researchers, and clinicians who seek a greater understanding of qualitative research and its use within the professions of occupational and physical therapy. As more and more clients request evidence-bases service, this resource can aid practitioners in using qualitative methods to demonstrate their effectiveness.