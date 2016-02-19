Qualitative Change in Human Geography
1st Edition
Description
Qualitative Change in Human Geography is a collection of studies that tackles concerns about human geography. The papers presented in the book deal with qualitative issues regarding human geography. The text contains eight different discussions that cover topics such as the direction of social practice research and the concept of people, society, and nature in social science. The book covers how economic and political interaction can explain the creation of spatial structure. The text discusses the explanatory theories and ideologies regarding the obsession of policymakers with the inner-city. The book will be of great interest to sociologists, psychologists, and individuals concerned with human geography.
Table of Contents
Qualitative Change in Human Geography—An Introduction
Social Geography—Welfare State Ideology or Critical Social Science
Epistemology and Conceptions of People and Nature in Geography
Spatial Change and Economic Organization: The Tyneside Coal Industry (1751-1770)
The Political Economy of Agrarian Reform and Spatial Organization in Chile
Capital Accumulation and Regional Development in France
The Inner City: In Search of the Problem
The Origins and Use of Theory in Urban Geography: Household Mobility and Filtering Theory
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151403