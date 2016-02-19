Qualitative Change in Human Geography is a collection of studies that tackles concerns about human geography. The papers presented in the book deal with qualitative issues regarding human geography. The text contains eight different discussions that cover topics such as the direction of social practice research and the concept of people, society, and nature in social science. The book covers how economic and political interaction can explain the creation of spatial structure. The text discusses the explanatory theories and ideologies regarding the obsession of policymakers with the inner-city. The book will be of great interest to sociologists, psychologists, and individuals concerned with human geography.