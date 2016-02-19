Qualitative Change in Human Geography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252223, 9781483151403

Qualitative Change in Human Geography

1st Edition

Editors: S. S. Duncan
eBook ISBN: 9781483151403
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 136
Description

Qualitative Change in Human Geography is a collection of studies that tackles concerns about human geography. The papers presented in the book deal with qualitative issues regarding human geography. The text contains eight different discussions that cover topics such as the direction of social practice research and the concept of people, society, and nature in social science. The book covers how economic and political interaction can explain the creation of spatial structure. The text discusses the explanatory theories and ideologies regarding the obsession of policymakers with the inner-city. The book will be of great interest to sociologists, psychologists, and individuals concerned with human geography.

Table of Contents


Qualitative Change in Human Geography—An Introduction

Social Geography—Welfare State Ideology or Critical Social Science

Epistemology and Conceptions of People and Nature in Geography

Spatial Change and Economic Organization: The Tyneside Coal Industry (1751-1770)

The Political Economy of Agrarian Reform and Spatial Organization in Chile

Capital Accumulation and Regional Development in France

The Inner City: In Search of the Problem

The Origins and Use of Theory in Urban Geography: Household Mobility and Filtering Theory

Index


