Quadruplex Nucleic Acids As Targets For Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128210178

Quadruplex Nucleic Acids As Targets For Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 54

1st Edition

0.0 star rating
Serial Editor: Stephen Neidle
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128210178
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

1. Challenges in developing quadruplex therapeutics
Stephen Neidle
2. Fundamentals of quadruplex biology
FB Johnson
3. Quadruplex folding and diversity
Anh Tuân Phan
4. Telomeric quadruplexes as therapeutic targets
Hiroshi Sugiyama
5. Viral G-quadruplexes: new frontiers in virus pathogenesis and antiviral therapy
Sara N. Richter
6. Quadruplex targeting in infective and parasitic diseases
Samir Amrane
7. Quadruplex detection in cells
David Monchaud
8. An overview of quadruplex ligands: their common features and chemotype diversity
Filippo Doria
9. Quadruplex simulations and drug design
Jiri Sponer
10. Lead discovery of quadruplex-binding small molecules
Marie-Paule Teulade-fichou
11. Click and combinatorial approaches to quadruplex ligand discovery
Jyotirmayee Dash
12. Targeting k-RAS quadruplexes
Luigi Xodo
13. Targeting MYC by quadruplex approaches
John Schneekloth
14. Targeting KIT quadruplexes
Claudia Sissi
15. Quadruplex targets in neurodegenerative diseases
Janez Plavec
16. Metallo-containing quadruplex ligands
Ramon Vilar

Description

The realisation that human, animal, viral and bacterial genomes all contain over-representation of higher-order quadruplex structures in regulatory and other pharmacologically-useful regions, has led to a large number of studies aimed at exploiting this findings for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Quadruplex-binding small molecules are starting to be evaluated in human clinical trials.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry

About the Serial Editor

Stephen Neidle

Stephen Neidle

Stephen Neidle, DSc, PhD, ARCS, FRSC, Director of Cancer Research UK Biomolecular Structure Group, Director of the Centre for Cancer Medicines, Professor of Chemical Biology, The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK

