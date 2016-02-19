Qsar es-Seghir - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125846318, 9781483268408

Qsar es-Seghir

1st Edition

An Archaeological View of Medieval Life

Authors: Charles L. Redman
eBook ISBN: 9781483268408
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Qsar es-Seghir: An Archaeological View of Medieval Life presents the findings of archaeological investigations at Qsar es-Seghir, a medieval port midway between Tangier and Ceuta on the Moroccan shores of the Strait of Gibraltar. The archaeology and material inventory of Qsar es-Seghir are described, along with the reconstruction of the city based on archaeological analysis.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an introduction to Qsar es-Seghir and an overview of the Moroccan-American Archaeological Project that was launched with the support of the Smithsonian Institution and the government of Morocco to study life in this ancient Islamic city during the medieval period. After documenting the history of Qsar es-Seghir, the Islamic city is described based on the accounts of geographers and historians and then as it emerged through the archaeological excavations. Emphasis is on the architecture and town plan as they reveal the organizing principles of the society and the daily lifeways of its inhabitants. Subsequent chapters focus on the artifacts used by the people of Qsar es-Seghir, including tools, weapons, tableware, and jewelry; the activities that were conducted at Qsar es-Seghir; and the town plan, fortifications, monuments, and housing at Qsar es-Seghir as a Portuguese colony.

This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of archaeology and anthropology, as well as to laypersons interested in medieval life.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 An Introduction to Qsar es-Seghir

Two Tales of a City

Qsar es-Seghir: The Tale of a Medieval City

Qsar es-Seghir: The Tale of an Archaeological Research Project

2 The Historical Backdrop

The Islamic Dynasties of the Maghreb

Portuguese Intervention in the Maghreb

Historic Periods and Archaeological Phases

3 The Archaeology of the Islamic City

Islamic Cities: A General Introduction

Fortifications

Central Institutions

Vernacular Architecture

Qsar es-Seghir as an Islamic Town

4 The Material Inventory of the Islamic City

Archaeology and Medieval Lifeways

The Ceramic Assemblage of Islamic Qsar es-Seghir

Tools, Decorative Objects, and Coins

Ceramic Analysis

5 The Archaeology of the Portuguese Colony

Portuguese Colonies: A General Outline

Fortifications

Monumental Buildings

Vernacular Architecture

Decorative Architectural Features

Archaeological Analysis: The Use of Space in Portuguese Qsar es-Seghir

6 The Material Inventory of the Portuguese Colony

Ceramics

Glass and Metal Artifacts

Artifact Analyses and the People of Qsar es-Seghir

7 Qsar es-Seghir Reconstructed from Archaeological Analysis

Introduction

Archaeological Studies to Improve Archaeological Methods

Archaeological Analysis to Provide New Interpretations

Archaeological Analysis Leading to Comparisons of Islamic and Portuguese Communities

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268408

About the Author

Charles L. Redman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.