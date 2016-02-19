Qsar es-Seghir
1st Edition
An Archaeological View of Medieval Life
Qsar es-Seghir: An Archaeological View of Medieval Life presents the findings of archaeological investigations at Qsar es-Seghir, a medieval port midway between Tangier and Ceuta on the Moroccan shores of the Strait of Gibraltar. The archaeology and material inventory of Qsar es-Seghir are described, along with the reconstruction of the city based on archaeological analysis.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an introduction to Qsar es-Seghir and an overview of the Moroccan-American Archaeological Project that was launched with the support of the Smithsonian Institution and the government of Morocco to study life in this ancient Islamic city during the medieval period. After documenting the history of Qsar es-Seghir, the Islamic city is described based on the accounts of geographers and historians and then as it emerged through the archaeological excavations. Emphasis is on the architecture and town plan as they reveal the organizing principles of the society and the daily lifeways of its inhabitants. Subsequent chapters focus on the artifacts used by the people of Qsar es-Seghir, including tools, weapons, tableware, and jewelry; the activities that were conducted at Qsar es-Seghir; and the town plan, fortifications, monuments, and housing at Qsar es-Seghir as a Portuguese colony.
This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of archaeology and anthropology, as well as to laypersons interested in medieval life.
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 An Introduction to Qsar es-Seghir
Two Tales of a City
Qsar es-Seghir: The Tale of a Medieval City
Qsar es-Seghir: The Tale of an Archaeological Research Project
2 The Historical Backdrop
The Islamic Dynasties of the Maghreb
Portuguese Intervention in the Maghreb
Historic Periods and Archaeological Phases
3 The Archaeology of the Islamic City
Islamic Cities: A General Introduction
Fortifications
Central Institutions
Vernacular Architecture
Qsar es-Seghir as an Islamic Town
4 The Material Inventory of the Islamic City
Archaeology and Medieval Lifeways
The Ceramic Assemblage of Islamic Qsar es-Seghir
Tools, Decorative Objects, and Coins
Ceramic Analysis
5 The Archaeology of the Portuguese Colony
Portuguese Colonies: A General Outline
Fortifications
Monumental Buildings
Vernacular Architecture
Decorative Architectural Features
Archaeological Analysis: The Use of Space in Portuguese Qsar es-Seghir
6 The Material Inventory of the Portuguese Colony
Ceramics
Glass and Metal Artifacts
Artifact Analyses and the People of Qsar es-Seghir
7 Qsar es-Seghir Reconstructed from Archaeological Analysis
Introduction
Archaeological Studies to Improve Archaeological Methods
Archaeological Analysis to Provide New Interpretations
Archaeological Analysis Leading to Comparisons of Islamic and Portuguese Communities
Bibliography
Index
