QSAR and Drug Design: New Developments and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886156, 9780080545004

QSAR and Drug Design: New Developments and Applications, Volume 23

1st Edition

Authors: H. Timmerman
Editors: T. Fujita
eBook ISBN: 9780080545004
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th November 1995
Page Count: 490
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Three-Dimensional Structure-Based Drug Design, Molecular Modelling and Three-Dimensional QSAR. 1. Rational Approaches to computer Drug Design Based on Drug-Receptor Interactions (A. Itai, N. Tomioka and Y. Kato). 2. Drug Design Based on Receptor Modeling Using a System "BIOCES(E)"(K. Akahane and H. Umeyama). 3. Mechanisms of the Selective Inhibition of Thrombin, Factor Xa, Plasmin and Trypsin (T. Masuzaki, H. Umeyama and R. Kikumoto). 4. Three-Dimensional Structure-Activity Relationships and Receptor Mapping of Quinolone Antibacterials (H. Koga and M. Ohta). 5. Classical and Three-Dimensional Quantitative Structure-Activity Analyses of Steroid Hormones: Structure-Receptor Binding Patterns of Anti-hormonal Drug Candidates (M. Yamakawa, K. Ezumi, K. Takeda, T. Suzuki, I. Horibe, G. Kato and T. Fujita). SECTION II: Quantitative Structure-Parameter Analyses and Database-Oriented and Newer Statistical (Q)SAR Procedures and Drug Design. 6. Analysis and Prediction of 1-Octanol/Water Partition Coefficients of Substituted Diazines with Substituent and Structural Parameters (C. Yamagami, N. Takao and T. Fujita). 7. Hydrophobicities of Di-to Pentapeptides Having Unionizable Side Chains and Correlation with Substituent and Structural Parameters (M. Akamatsu and T. Fujita). 8. Analysis of Amino Acid Sequence-Function Relationships in Proteins (T. Nishioka and J. Oda). 9. Background and Features of EMIL, A System for Database-Aided Bioanalogous Structural Transformation of Bioactive Compounds (T. Fujita, M. Adachi, M. Akamatsu, M. Asao, H. Fukami, Y. Inoue, I. Iwataki, M. Kido, H. Koga, T. Kobayashi, I. Kumita, K. Makino, K. Oda, A. Ogino, M. Ohta, F. Sakamoto, T. Sekiya, R. Shimizu, C. Takayama, Y. Tada, I. Ueda, Y. Umeda, M. Yamakawa, Y. Yamaura, H. Yoshioka, M. Yoshida, M. Yoshimoto and K. Wakabayashi. 10. Fuzzy Adaptive Least Squares and its Use in Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships (I. Moriguchi and S. Hirono). SECTION III: Traditional QSAR and Drug Design. 11. Structure-Activity Relationships in Medicinal Chemistry: Development of Drug Candidates from Lead Compounds (Z.r. Guo). 12. Chemical Modification and Structure-Activity Relationship Studies of Piperine and its Analogs: An Example of Drug Development from Folk Medicine (R.-I Li and S.-y. Wang). Structural Requirements of Leukotriene Antagonists (H. Terada, S. Goto, H. Hori and Z. Taira). 14. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationshps of a New Class of Ca2+–Antagonistic and &agr; –Blocking Phenoxyalkylamine Derivatives (K. Mitani). 15. Applications of Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships to Drug Design of Piperazine Derivatives (H. Ohtaka). 16. Quantitative Structure-Activity Studies of Neurotoxic Acrylamide Analogs (K. Hashimoto, H. Tanii, A. Harada and T. Fujita). Subject Index.

Description

Based on topics presented at the Annual Japanese (Quantitative) Structure-Activity Relationship Symposium and the Biennial China-Japan Drug Design and Development conference, the topics in this volume cover almost every procedure and subdiscipline in the SAR discipline.

They are categorized in three sections. Section one includes topics illustrating newer methodologies relating to ligand-receptor, molecular graphics and receptor modelling as well as the three-dimensional (Q)SAR examples with the active analogue approach and the comparative molecular field analysis. In section 2 the hydrophobicity parameters, log P (1-octanol/water) for compound series of medicinal-chemical interest are analysed physico-organic chemically. Section 3 contains the examples based on the traditional Hansch QSAR approach.

A variety of methodologies and procedures are presented in this single volume, along with their methodological philosophies.

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080545004

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H. Timmerman Author

About the Editors

T. Fujita Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Agricultural Chemistry, Kyoto University, Kyoto, and EMIL PROJECT, Fujitsu Kansai Systems Laboratory, Osaka, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.