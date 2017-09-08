QRS for BDS IV Year, Vol 1
2nd Edition
Description
QRS for BDS IV Year, Vol 1 is an extremely exam-oriented book. Now in second edition, the book contains a collection of the last 25 years' solved questions of Orthodontics, Paedodontics, Community Medicine and Periodontics. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 4th year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects.
Table of Contents
ORTHODONTICS
Section I: Topic wise Solved Questions of Previous Years
Topic 1 Introduction to Orthodontics
Topic 2 General Principles and Concepts of Growth
Topic 3 Growth and Development of Cranial and Facial Structures
Topic 4 Development of Dentition and Occlusion
Topic 5 Functional Development
Topic 6 Occlusion: Basic Concepts
Topic 7 Classifi cation of Malocclusion
Topic 8 Aetiology of Malocclusion
Topic 9 Oral Habits
Topic 10 Orthodontic Diagnosis
Topic 11 Cephalometrics
Topic 12 Skeletal Maturity Indicators
Topic 13 Model Analysis
Topic 14 Biology and Mechanics of Tooth Movement
Topic 15 Anchorage
Topic 16 Age Factors in Orthodontics
Topic 17 Preventive Orthodontics
Topic 18 Interceptive Orthodontics
Topic 19 Methods of Space Gaining
Topic 20 Arch Expansion
Topic 21 Extractions
Topic 22 Orthodontic Appliances: General Principles
Topic 23 Removable Orthodontic Appliances
Topic 24 Fixed Orthodontic Appliances
Topic 25 Myofunctional and Orthopaedic Appliances
Topic 26 Management of Common Malocclusions
Topic 27 Management of Class II Malocclusion
Topic 28 Management of Class III Malocclusion
Topic 29 Management of Open Bite, Crossbite and Deep Bite
Topic 30 Cleft Lip and Palate
Topic 31 Surgical Orthodontics
Topic 32 Retention and Relapse
Topic 33 Genetics in Orthodontics
Topic 34 Lab Procedures
Topic 35 Materials Used in Orthodontics
Section II: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Multiple Choice Questions
Section III: QUESTION BANK OF VARIOUS UNIVERSITY EXAMS
Question Bank of Various University Exams
PAEDODONTICS
Section I: TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Topic 1 Introduction to Paedodontics
Topic 2 Examination, Diagnosis and Radiographic Techniques
Topic 3 Theories of Child Development
Topic 4 Parent Counselling and Child Behaviour
Topic 5 Behavioural Science and Psychologic Management of Children’s Behaviour
Topic 6 Therapeutic Management
Topic 7 Management of Handicapped Children
Topic 8 Management of Children with Systemic Diseases and HIV Infection
Topic 9 Management of Children with Cleft Lip and Palate (Dr P Bal Reddy)
Topic 10 Growth and Development of the Face and Dental Arches (Dr P Bal Reddy)
Topic 11 Development and Morphology of Primary Teeth and Occlusion
Topic 12 Acquired and Developmental Disturbances of the Teeth and Associated Oral Structures
Topic 13 Developing Malocclusion, Its Management and Preventive Measures
Topic 14 Oral Habits
Topic 15 Gingival and Periodontal Diseases in Children
Topic 16 Home Oral Hygiene for the Child and Adolescent
Topic 17 Dental Caries in Child and Adolescent (Dr Murali Mohan)
Topic 18 Pit and Fissure Sealants (Dr Murali Mohan)
Topic 19 Atraumatic Restorative Treatment
Topic 20 Fluorides and Oral Habits
Topic 21 Paediatric Restorative Materials and Rubber Dam Application (Dr Murali Mohan)
Topic 22 Restoration of Primary Carious Teeth (Dr Murali Mohan)
Topic 23 Paediatric Endodontics (Dr Murali Mohan)
Topic 24 Traumatic Injuries of Anterior Teeth and Management (Dr P Bal Reddy)
Topic 25 Local Anaesthesia and Oral Surgery for the Child Patient (Dr P Bal Reddy)
Topic 26 NSAIDS, Antimicrobial Drugs and Miscellaneous
Section II: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Multiple Choice Questions
Section III: QUESTION BANK OF VARIOUS UNIVERSITY EXAMS
Question Bank of Various University Exams
COMMUNITY MEDICINE
Section I TOPIC WISE QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
Topic 1 Introduction
Topic 2 Public Health
Topic 3 Epidemiology
Topic 4 Dental Public Health
Topic 5 Preventive Dentistry
Topic 6 Fluorides
Topic 7 Indices used in Preventive Dentistry
Topic 8 Health Statistics
Topic 9 Social Sciences
Section II MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section III PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
PERIODONTICS
Section I: TOPIC WISE SOLVED QUESTIONS OF PREVIOUS YEARS
PART I: NORMAL PERIODONTIUM
Topic 1 Gingiva
Topic 2 Tooth Supporting Structures (Periodontal Ligament, Alveolar Bone, Cementum)
Topic 3 Age-related Changes in the Periodontium
PART II: CLASSIFICATION AND EPIDEMIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 4 Classifi cation of Diseases of the Periodontium
Topic 5 Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases
PART III: AETIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 6 Periodontal Microbiology
Topic 7 Dental Calculus, Iatrogenic and Other Local Predisposing Aetiological Factors
Topic 8 Smoking and Periodontium
Topic 9 Host Response: Basic Concepts
Topic 10 Host–Microbial Interactions in Periodontal Diseases
Topic 11 Trauma from Occlusion
Topic 12 Influence of Systemic Diseases on the Periodontium and Periodontal Medicine
Topic 13 Dental Implants
PART IV: PERIODONTAL PATHOLOGY
PART IVA: GINGIVAL DISEASES
Topic 14 Defence Mechanisms of the Gingiva
Topic 15 Gingival Inflammation and Clinical Features of Gingivitis
Topic 16 Gingival Enlargements
Topic 17 Acute Gingival Infections
Topic 18 Desquamative Gingivitis
Topic 19 Gingival and Periodontal Diseases in Children and Young Adolescents
PART IVB: PERIODONTAL DISEASES
Topic 20 Periodontal Pocket
Topic 21 Bone Loss in Periodontal Diseases
Topic 22 Periodontitis: Chronic, Refractory and Necrotizing Ulcerative
Topic 23 Aggressive Periodontitis
Topic 24 Periodontal Abscess
Topic 25 Halitosis
PART V: DIAGNOSIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
Topic 26 Clinical Diagnosis and Advanced Diagnostic Methods
Topic 27 Determination of Prognosis
Topic 28 Periodontal Treatment Plan
PART VI: PERIODONTAL THERAPY
PART VIA: PERIODONTAL INSTRUMENTS
Topic 29 Periodontal Instrumentation
Topic 30 Principles of Periodontal Instrumentation
Topic 31 Sonic and Ultrasonic Instrumentation
PART VIB: NON-SURGICAL THERAPY
Topic 32 General Principles and Concepts of Growth
Topic 33 Plaque Control
Topic 34 Chemotherapeutic Agents
Topic 35 Periodontal Splints
PART VIC: SURGICAL THERAPY
Topic 36 General Principles of Periodontal Surgery
Topic 37 Gingival Surgical Procedures
Topic 38 Periodontal Flap Surgery
Topic 39 Resective Osseous Surgery
Topic 40 Regenerative Osseous Surgery
Topic 41 Furcation Involvement and its Management
PART VII: MISCELLANEOUS
Topic 42 Endodontic Periodontal Lesions and their Management
Topic 43 Orthodontic Periodontal Interrelationship
Topic 44 Perioprosthodontics/Occlusal Evaluation
Topic 45 Supportive Periodontal Treatment (Maintenance Phase)
Section II: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Multiple Choice Questions
Section III: QUESTION BANK OF VARIOUS UNIVERSITY EXAMS
Question Bank of Various University Exams
