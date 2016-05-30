QRS for BDS III Year - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244418, 9788131246443

QRS for BDS III Year

2nd Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131246443
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244418
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2016
Page Count: 750
Key Features

Richly illustrated and lucid content presented with utmost simplicity

• Content presented in most scientifically classified sections

• Numerous well-labelled diagrams with absolute accuracy

• Suitable number of tables and flow charts according to the need of the questions

• Collection of last 10–15 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

• Sample questions of all the subjects

• 600 multiple choice questions with answer

Table of Contents

Section I: General Medicine

Section II: General Surgery

Section III: Oral Pathology

Section V: Sample Questions

Section VI: MCQs

Details

No. of pages:
750
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131246443
Paperback ISBN:
9788131244418

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

