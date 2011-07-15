QRS for BDS III Year - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131225387

QRS for BDS III Year

1st Edition

Authors: Jyotsna Rao
Paperback ISBN: 9788131225387
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th July 2011
Page Count: 714
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

QRS for BDS 3rd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of the last 10–15 years' solved questions of General Medicine, General Surgery, Oral Pathology and Microbiology in accordance with the new syllabus of BDS 3rd year. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 3rd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects.

Key Features

• Richly illustrated and lucid content presented with utmost simplicity

• Content presented in most scientifically classified sections

• Numerous well-labelled diagrams with absolute accuracy

• Suitable number of tables and flow charts according to the need of the questions

• Collection of last 10–15 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India

• Sample questions of all the subjects

• 600 multiple choice questions with answer

Table of Contents

Section I: GENERAL MEDICINE

Topic 1 Aims of Medicine and Clinical Methods 3

Topic 2 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 4

Topic 3 Diseases of Liver and Biliary System 22

Topic 4 Haematology 35

Topic 5 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 51

Topic 6 Diseases of the Respiratory System 87

Topic 7 Diseases of the Nervous System 124

Topic 8 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 142

Topic 9 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 149

Topic 10 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 153

Topic 11 Nutritional Factors in Diseases 173

Topic 12 Infectious Diseases 184

Topic 13 Immunological Factors in Diseases (Anaphylaxis and Drug Allergy) 199

Topic 14 Diseases of Connective Tissues, Bones and Joints 204

Topic 15 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 208

Section II: GENERAL SURGERY

Topic 1 General Principles of Operative Surgery, Sterilization/Asepsis,Diathermy, Cryosurgery and Lasers 219

Topic 2 Wounds, Sinus and Fistulae 226

Topic 3 Burns, Skin Grafting and Flaps 239

Topic 4 Haemorrhage and Shock 247

Topic 5 Bacterial Infections and Transmissible Viral Infections 263

Topic 6 Tumours, Cysts and Neck Swellings 281

Topic 7 Diseases of the Oral Cavity (Mouth, Tongue and Lips) 297

Topic 8 Diseases of the Salivary Glands 311

Topic 9 Infections and Diseases of the Larynx and Nasopharynx 321

Topic 10 Diseases of Arteries, Veins and Lymphatic System 330

Topic 11 Diseases of the Nervous System 348

Topic 12 Fractures: General Principles 359

Topic 13 Anomalies of Development of Face (Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate) 371

Topic 14 Diseases of Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands 377

Topic 15 Local Anaesthesia and Biopsy 399

Section III: ORAL PATHOLOGY

Topic 1 Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures 409

Topic 2 Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Oral Cavity 423

Topic 3 Tumours of Salivary Glands 441

Topic 4 Cysts and Tumours of Odontogenic Origin 453

Topic 5 Bacterial Infections of the Oral Cavity 469

Topic 6 Viral Infections of the Oral Cavity 480

Topic 7 Mycotic Infections of the Oral Cavity 488

Topic 8 Diseases of the Periodontium 492

Topic 9 Dental Caries 501

Topic 10 Diseases of the Pulp and Periapical Tissues 519

Topic 11 Spread of Oral Infections 528

Topic 12 Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity 531

Topic 13 Regressive Alterations of the Teeth 536

Topic 14 Healing of Oral Wounds 545

Topic 15 Oral Aspects of Metabolic Disease 552

Topic 16 Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Oral Cavity 559

Topic 17 Diseases of Bones and Joints 563

Topic 18 Diseases of Blood and Blood-Forming Organs 577

Topic 19 Diseases of the Skin 588

Topic 20 Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles 598

Topic 21 Forensic Odontology 602

Section IV: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Section I General Medicine 607

Section II General Surgery 620

Section III Oral Pathology 632

Section V: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK

Section I General Medicine 647

Section II General Surgery 666

Section III Oral Pathology 680

Details

No. of pages:
714
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131225387

About the Author

Jyotsna Rao

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.