QRS for BDS III Year
1st Edition
Description
QRS for BDS 3rd Year is an extremely exam-oriented book. The book contains a collection of the last 10–15 years' solved questions of General Medicine, General Surgery, Oral Pathology and Microbiology in accordance with the new syllabus of BDS 3rd year. The book will serve the requirements of BDS 3rd year students to prepare for their examinations and help PG aspirants in quick review of important topics. It would also be helpful for PG students in a quick rush through the preclinical subjects.
Key Features
• Richly illustrated and lucid content presented with utmost simplicity
• Content presented in most scientifically classified sections
• Numerous well-labelled diagrams with absolute accuracy
• Suitable number of tables and flow charts according to the need of the questions
• Collection of last 10–15 years' solved questions asked in different university examinations across India
• Sample questions of all the subjects
• 600 multiple choice questions with answer
Table of Contents
Section I: GENERAL MEDICINE
Topic 1 Aims of Medicine and Clinical Methods 3
Topic 2 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System 4
Topic 3 Diseases of Liver and Biliary System 22
Topic 4 Haematology 35
Topic 5 Diseases of the Cardiovascular System 51
Topic 6 Diseases of the Respiratory System 87
Topic 7 Diseases of the Nervous System 124
Topic 8 Diseases of the Kidneys and Genitourinary System 142
Topic 9 Disturbances in Water, Electrolyte and Acid–Base Balance 149
Topic 10 Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases 153
Topic 11 Nutritional Factors in Diseases 173
Topic 12 Infectious Diseases 184
Topic 13 Immunological Factors in Diseases (Anaphylaxis and Drug Allergy) 199
Topic 14 Diseases of Connective Tissues, Bones and Joints 204
Topic 15 Acute Poisoning and Environmental Emergencies 208
Section II: GENERAL SURGERY
Topic 1 General Principles of Operative Surgery, Sterilization/Asepsis,Diathermy, Cryosurgery and Lasers 219
Topic 2 Wounds, Sinus and Fistulae 226
Topic 3 Burns, Skin Grafting and Flaps 239
Topic 4 Haemorrhage and Shock 247
Topic 5 Bacterial Infections and Transmissible Viral Infections 263
Topic 6 Tumours, Cysts and Neck Swellings 281
Topic 7 Diseases of the Oral Cavity (Mouth, Tongue and Lips) 297
Topic 8 Diseases of the Salivary Glands 311
Topic 9 Infections and Diseases of the Larynx and Nasopharynx 321
Topic 10 Diseases of Arteries, Veins and Lymphatic System 330
Topic 11 Diseases of the Nervous System 348
Topic 12 Fractures: General Principles 359
Topic 13 Anomalies of Development of Face (Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate) 371
Topic 14 Diseases of Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands 377
Topic 15 Local Anaesthesia and Biopsy 399
Section III: ORAL PATHOLOGY
Topic 1 Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures 409
Topic 2 Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Oral Cavity 423
Topic 3 Tumours of Salivary Glands 441
Topic 4 Cysts and Tumours of Odontogenic Origin 453
Topic 5 Bacterial Infections of the Oral Cavity 469
Topic 6 Viral Infections of the Oral Cavity 480
Topic 7 Mycotic Infections of the Oral Cavity 488
Topic 8 Diseases of the Periodontium 492
Topic 9 Dental Caries 501
Topic 10 Diseases of the Pulp and Periapical Tissues 519
Topic 11 Spread of Oral Infections 528
Topic 12 Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity 531
Topic 13 Regressive Alterations of the Teeth 536
Topic 14 Healing of Oral Wounds 545
Topic 15 Oral Aspects of Metabolic Disease 552
Topic 16 Allergic and Immunologic Diseases of the Oral Cavity 559
Topic 17 Diseases of Bones and Joints 563
Topic 18 Diseases of Blood and Blood-Forming Organs 577
Topic 19 Diseases of the Skin 588
Topic 20 Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles 598
Topic 21 Forensic Odontology 602
Section IV: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Section I General Medicine 607
Section II General Surgery 620
Section III Oral Pathology 632
Section V: PREVIOUS YEARS’ QUESTION BANK
Section I General Medicine 647
Section II General Surgery 666
Section III Oral Pathology 680
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 15th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131225387